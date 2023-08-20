Troye Sivan’s happy place, Chef Marco’s top tips, & Ricky Cornish’s rough night

Relive the cringeworthy moment Kelly Rowland dropped a hard F-bomb in the early 2000’s, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Paolo Camilli turned heads as Carrie Bradshaw.
@paolocamilli Has anyone fallen in love with #Carrie? 💘 #carriebradshaw #behindthescene #sexandthecity #andjustlikethat #sarahjessicaparker #newyork #sexandthecityedit ♬ suono originale – paolocamilli
Marco Medici made pasta.
@chefmarco_nyc Did you know it? 👨🍳 #cooking #food #recipe #italianfood #privatechef ♬ Italian Tarantella – Italian Restaurant Music of Italy
Milad Fakhri got ready for work.
@milad.on.the.run It’s Gaga o’clock 🫶🏽 dc: @cam & @layaaaaa #dance #dancechallenge #suit #uniform #alejandro #ladygaga Lady Gaga sped up – SpedUpSongs♬ Alejandro Lady Gaga sped up – SpedUpSongs</3
Ricky Cornish went to Market Days.
@rickycornish diva down. #gay #lgbt #marketdays #pride #chicago ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish
Madonna said gay rights!
@queerty 60 seconds of Madonna supporting the LGBTQ+ community…Happy Birthday to the queen of pop! #madonna #happybirthday #lgbtq #queenofpop ♬ original sound – Queerty*
David Archuleta rolled his tongue.
@davidarchie Replying to @Crystal this may be super boring but since people were debating whether Archuleta is latino or not here’s a bit of back story! #archuleta #basque #honduras #latino ♬ original sound – David Archuleta
John and Theodore shared their love story.
@meetcutesnyc Couple Chopsticks 🥢 #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #nyc #relationshipadvice #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC
Clemens Egger explored a Berlin gay icon.
@dw_berlinfresh These old-fashioned public urinals actually hold a deep significance for Berlin’s gay community. 💚🏳️🌈 #berlin #germany #lgbtq #gaytiktok #cruising ♬ sonido original – Enrique Beluci
Troye Sivan showed off his home.
@troyesivan From my home to yours 🥹🤍 go follow @TLY ♬ A Day in My Life – Soft boy
And Andrew Christian’s trophy boys cooled off.
@theandrewchristian Wanna get wet? 💦 #trophyboy #andrewchristian #wet ♬ original sound – LOUD LUXURY
2 Comments
Rambeaux
I will say that, Troye, you have a very interesting home.
And you are quite beautiful when you smile.
Alnbarthel
Totally agree with you Rambeaux