Trump insiders “rejoicing” over fact that #UnwantedIvanka won’t be anywhere near 2024 campaign

Ever since Ivanka Trump Kushner announced she was choosing to sit out her father’s latest presidential bid so she could “prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family”, Donald Trump been trying to reclaim the narrative by saying actually it was he who made the decision.

In other words: Ivanka didn’t quit, she was fired!

Most recently, Trump told Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Monday that he wasn’t allowing any of his family members to participate in his 2024 campaign or a hypothetical second Trump administration because it was simply “too painful” for them.

“I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family,” he said.

The one term, twice impeached, twice indicted ex-president went on to say his adult children have “been through hell,” noting that Ivanka in particular was forced to close down her discount fashion line as a result of tanking sales her work in government.

“Nobody has been through what my family has been through,” he told Baier. “Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really–she closed it up.”

Regardless of who made the call not to have Ivanka back, MAGA folx are reportedly ecstatic. Multiple insiders tell the Daily Beast that Trump’s aides have been quietly “rejoicing” over the fact that neither she nor her husband, Jared Kushner, will be around in 2024.

One went so far as to joke “There will be fewer Democrats around the second time! [Kushner] is a double nepo baby.”

“There was celebrating going on in Trumpworld,” an aide says. “It’s probably better for them, the campaign, and ultimately the admin if it comes to that, to just go ahead and say they won’t be in there.”

Another said the issue isn’t solely Jared and Ivanka, but that they “represent” a larger problem that has always plagued Trump: Despite promising to work with the “best people”, he rarely ever does, as evidenced by, well, every single person he’s ever worked with.

“The issue is we must do a better job hiring,” the person says.

Since leaving Washington, D.C., and especially over the last six months, Ivanka has kept her distance from her father.

Aside from a 15-word statement posted to her Instagram Story after he was indicted in New York back in March, she hasn’t issued any comments on his myriad of mounting legal issues.

She also hasn’t attended any of his criminal arraignments, campaign events, speeches, or parties. Not has has posted much about him on social media, aside from a short Happy Birthday message and another one on Father’s Day.

Earlier this month, rumors began circulating that she had gone so far as to drop the Trump last name and was now going by her married name of Kushner after Insider published an article titled “Call Her Ivanka Kushner”, though these rumors appear to be untrue.

