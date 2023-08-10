This pissing contest between Trump and Chris Christie already has us bored out of our minds

We know nothing Donald Trump says should shock us, but he still seems to find a way to always lower the bar.

On Tuesday night, the former President took time out from fighting his multiple indictments, to speak at a rally in New Hampshire. At one stage, he appeared to mock former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie over his weight.

Trump suggested Christie wasn’t around because he was “eating”. The crowd laughs. Trump then points to someone in the audience and says, “Sir, do not call him a ‘fat pig’. That is very disrespectful.”

Trump: Christie is eating right now, he can’t be bothered. Sir, do not call him a fat pig pic.twitter.com/urrfzIGgkv — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023

Trump goes on to repeat the mock chastisement, and asks people not to call Christie a “fat pig.”

Trump later rushed to Truth Social to share this hilarious new gag. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, of course, reshared it with laughter emojis.

Trump’s tactic of trying to invent derogatory nicknames for his rivals (“Crooked Hillary”, etc), is not new. However, picking on Christie because of his weight prompted a large amount of online comments.

Am I the only guy who sees the irony in this guy fat-shaming other people? https://t.co/B5x3HOqu9Z — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 9, 2023

Pot meet kettle — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 8, 2023

Isn’t he delicious standing there all sweaty with orange make up running down his face? He’s a real treat I’ll tell yah 😏 — Alicia Mae (@AliciaMae_O) August 8, 2023

Christie, as governor of New Jersey, formally endorsed Donald Trump for President in 2016. Since that time, their relationship (like so many in Trump’s orbit) has turned sour. Christie is now running for the Republican Presidential nomination. He has taken every opportunity to denounce Trump and attack his record.

Asked about Trump’s latest swipe at him, Christie called Trump and “child” and laid down a challenge for him.

“He’s a child …” Christie told Fox News Digital. “You’re such a big guy, you’re such a tough guy? You’re so full of it. You want me? I’ll be on the stage in Milwaukee two weeks from tonight. I’ll be there waiting for you. You be there, I’ll be there.”

Donald Trump has already hinted he does not plan on attending the first Republican Presidential debate. He says it’s because he has such a lead in the polls that he doesn’t need to debate the other candidates.

Christie said yesterday of Trump’s potential no-show, “It shows his complete lack of respect for Republican voters. He thinks, because he won the nomination twice, that it’s his. And he thinks that these numbers actually mean they approve of what he did, when, in essence, it’s just that he’s the best-known person in the race.

“So, if he doesn’t show up two weeks from tonight, what it will show once again is what he showed throughout his presidency was complete disrespect for the people,” Christie said.

“The only good thing for me will be, I will have more time to speak, because he won’t be droning out about his three indictments with a fourth to come.”