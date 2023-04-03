Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mess has come back to haunt him just in time for tomorrow’s arraignment

When it rains, it pours.

As Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment in the Stormy Daniels case tomorrow, there’s been a new development in the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a bombshell report by The Washington Post, the DOJ has obtained more evidence suggesting potential obstruction by Trump that could be enough for a grand jury to charge him.

Investigators believe the ex-president went through several of the top secret documents being stored at his Florida compound even after he received a subpoena from the Justice Department demanding the files be returned to decide which ones he wanted to keep.

Per WaPo:

In the classified documents case, federal investigators have gathered new and significant evidence that after the subpoena was delivered, Trump looked through the contents of some of the boxes of documents in his home, apparently out of a desire to keep certain things in his possession, the people familiar with the investigation said. Investigators now suspect, based on witness statements, security camera footage, and other documentary evidence, that boxes including classified material were moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area after the subpoena was served, and that Trump personally examined at least some of those boxes, these people said. While Trump’s team returned some documents with classified markings in response to the subpoena, a later FBI search found more than 100 additional classified items that had not been turned over.

Investigators are now trying to determine Trump’s motives for what he did.

Neither the FBI nor the DOJ has commented on the matter, but a spokesperson for the one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president predictably called the entire thing “corrupt” and a “witch hunt.”

“The witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law,” Steven Cheung said in a statement on Trump’s behalf. “The deranged special counsel and the DoJ have now resorted to prosecutorial misconduct by illegally leaking information to corrupt the legal process and weaponize the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion and conduct election interference, because they are clearly losing all across the board.”

Last week, Trump sat down with Sean Hannity at Fox News and basically confessed to everything he’s currently being investigated for by the Justice Department.

When Hannity asked him point-blank, “I can’t imagine you ever saying: ‘Bring me some of the boxes that we brought back from the White House. I’d like to look at them.’ Did you ever do that?” the ex-president replied, “I would have the right to do that. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

“But I know you,” Hannity countered. “I don’t think you would do it.” To which Trump answered that he most certainly would, saying: “Well, I don’t have a lot of time. But I would have the right to do that,” he said, before adding that, in fact, “I would do that. There would be nothing wrong.”

“I have the right to take stuff,” he continued. “I have the right to look at stuff. But they have the right to talk, and we have the right to talk.”

Trump is expect to arrive in New York later today ahead of tomorrow’s arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building. It’s not clear whether he will make remarks to the media before before or after his court appearance, but it’s no doubt going to be a circus.