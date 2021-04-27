Twitter nukes Newt Gingrich for calling the pride flag “anti-American”

Former Speaker of the House and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich has run afoul of the Twitterverse after labeling US embassies flying the pride flag as “un-American.”

In an interview with (where else) Fox News, Gingrich criticized the Biden Administration’s decision to reverse Trump-era edicts that barred embassies from flying the flag.

“Every idiotic thing that the Biden administration’s done in the first 100 days,” Gingrich ranted, “whether it’s threatening everybody who believes in the Second Amendment or if it’s attacking anybody who believes in right to life, or it is attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world … It’s almost like they have a checklist of ‘What can we do that will really, truly infuriate traditional Americans?'”

“I couldn’t imagine any administration which had been this deliberately anti-American and this deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of the American people,” he added.

Never one to sit silent, Twitter raked Gingrich for his remarks, pointing out his longtime homophobia and opposition to queer rights, as well as his own hypocrisy in having married and divorced several times.

Gingrich had an affair with his third wife while married to his second. Does that fall under "traditional values"? https://t.co/pAXRm9dPEj — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) April 26, 2021

“Gingrich had an affair with his third wife while married to his second,” asked user John Haltiwanger. “Does that fall under ‘traditional values?'”

A reminder that republican elites still hate gay people https://t.co/NcwVbu8qhF — Reconstructionist (@un_a_valeable) April 25, 2021

“A reminder that Republican elites still hate gay people,” tweeted the activist publication Reconstructionist.

Newt Gingrich really pulled out his 1996 playbook tonight. https://t.co/1lbZ5mdsLg — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) April 25, 2021

“Newt Gingrich really pulled out his 1996 playbook tonight,” noted MSNBC columnist Chris Geidner. In 1996, Gingrich staunchly opposed LGBTQ rights under the auspice of “traditional values.” He was later revealed to have been engaged in an extramarital affair at the time.

I can see why Newt Gingrich is against flying the Pride flag. He has never done anything to be proud of. — Renee Libby ?? (@ReneeAlida) April 25, 2021

“I can see why Newt Gingrich is against flying the pride flag. He has never done anything to be proud of,” quipped user Renee Libby.

Newt Gingrich has a long history of attacks on the LGBTQ community, including opposition to marriage equality. He’s been widely criticized for his role in pushing political polarization. In 1997, he became the first Speaker of the House in US history disciplined for ethics violations in connection with claiming tax-exempt status for a political college course. The following year, he resigned his position in disgrace. Gingrich has also earned criticism for his own sordid personal life, including divorcing his first wife Jackie Battley in 1980 during her treatment for uterine cancer, and divorcing his second wife Marianne Ginther just after her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. Gingrich is also known to have numerous affairs during both marriages.