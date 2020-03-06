Don’t let the Instagram page fool you, Ukrainian pop star Vitaliy Kozlovskiy insists he isn’t gay

Vitaliy Kozlovskiy is a pop star from Ukraine, though he has way more followers on Instagram (77,000) than he does on Spotify (2,000) and we have no idea why…
The singer has been making music for over a decade and his video “МАЛА,” released last year, has over 2 million views on YouTube.
For years, Kozlovskiy has been the subject of gay rumors. Again, we have no idea why…
During a recent stop at local radio station, the 34-year-old finally addressed those rumors once and for all.
“I look gay,” he admitted. “I like acting gay. What’s wrong with that?”
But looking and acting gay, evidently, are different from actually being gay because Kozlovskiy then said, “I’m a metrosexual and I admit it. I take care of myself because I understand that a singer can’t go on stage if he has an unkempt appearance.”
“If someone associated that with being gay, I’m sorry,” he added. “But I can’t walk around with a sign that says ‘I’m not gay.'”
Whomp, whomp.
Kozlovskiy went on to say that sex is “very important” to him and he loves everyone.
“Sex is very important to me,” he said. “I am peaceful and love everyone. Such is my temperament. And it probably manifests itself in sex. I can be both angel and demon at the same time.”
Glad that’s settled.
Scroll down for more pics from Kozlovskiy’s Instagram page…
15 Comments
sophistephen
mdrguy1
Queer as a three dollar bill. Future Ricky Martin: destined to have a hot husband, possibly kids, and great for him. Hope he finds his way to his fully gay happiness soon.
Nosso Crankee
I’m wondering how old you are, as your shrill proclamation exudes the foot-stomping petulant demanding tones of a cerebrally anemic, intellectually calcified very OLD gay male with opinions more like those of gay men born in the generations of my parents and grandparents.
You blasting others like a braying donkey with your proclamations regarding this guy’s sexuality are a projection of your compromised cerebral processes; they serve only to put your insecure juvenile mindset on display for all to see.
Evolve, fool. If you’ve still got enough time left on the planet to do so. ?
Smith David
Hmm…is he gay? Or European? The answer could take weeks?
Kieran
Isn’t Ukraine one of those lovely countries you can end up dead in a ditch if you admit being gay?
trickster3737
This ^^^^^^^^
Rock-N-RollHS
Well, Ukraine ain’t exactly a gay friendly kind of place.
Great body but not really handsome.
crdelavega89104
He is easy on the eyes
Chrisk
Yeah, I think i’d say the same thing if I was living in Ukraine.
Also either he’s hung like a stallion in those shorts or he stuffed them…hmm..
LilMesican
I may walk like a duck. Quack like a duck. But I’m chicken.
Kangol2
Handsome man. Just stay away from Donbas, the Russian separatists, and anyone from Drumpf’s team trolling around your country, Vitaliy!
Jimmy T
Very hot man, very nice bulge and ass and body, and I actually loved the song and the video. Definitely got the vibe of other posts here that he must be the Ukrainian Ricky Martin. Nothing wrong with that. Ricky’s lookin’ pretty hot these days too.
MISTERJETT
yes he is!!!!!!
MISTERJETT
maybe he’s not gay. just because you want him to be doesn’t mean he is. everyone isn’t gay you know.
Hussain-TheCanadian
What does he mean by “I like acting gay”?