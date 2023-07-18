Video of Spider-Man kissing a dude on the subway goes viral for all the right reasons

One of our favorite TikTok creators has seen one of his recent videos go viral online.

Henry Jimenez Kerbox posts videos in English and Spanish. In a recent stunt, he dressed as Spider-Man and went out on the Downtown LA subway.

He struck the iconic Spider-Man upside-down pose first thrown by Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in the 2002 Spider-Man movie and kisses a man he encounters.

The video shows other passengers bemused to see Spider-Man riding the same train car as them and by the romantic kisses.

Watch below.

@henryjimenezkerbox Stay tuned for the pictures on my Instagram @henryjimenz 🔥✨ ♬ sonido original – Christians

On his Instagram, Jimenez also posted some wonderful images by photographer Notoriouz. B. “Welcome to the Spider-Man Gayverse 😍 thank you for these beautiful shots @notoriouz.b ! You are AMAZING,” he captioned the snaps.

An Instagram reel has been watched over 12 million times. His Spider-Man TikTok videos have been watched over 6 million times.

“I love the child-like joy everyone gets from seeing a random guy dressed as Spiderman,” was one well-liked comment.

“The cutest thing I have seen today,” was another.

The video comes just as the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, made headlines for his gay sex scene in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Jimenez went viral in 2020 when he shared a video of himself telling his Mexican mom he was going to get married. His mom expressed disappointment he was marrying a man, prompting a heartbroken Jimenez to cry.

Thankfully, most of his other videos have been upbeat and lighthearted. Earlier this year, he was one of the nominees in the ‘Favorite TikTokker’ category in The Queerties.

Check out more of Jimenez’s best photos and videos below: