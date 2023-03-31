‘Vikings’ actor Alexander Ludwig strips down on Instagram, swears that thing you see is just his hand

Alexander Ludwig, the Canadian actor best known for his starring role in the hit show Vikings, caused a star on Instagram yesterday.
He posted a photo of himself naked. The 30-year-old mimics the same pose adopted by his pregnant wife, Lauren, in a recent photo.
Click here to see the vaguely NSFW image. It’s had over 300,000 likes at the time of writing.
Ludwig’s accompanying caption said, “It’s been a long road- there’s times I don’t know how to deal with these emotions- so grateful to have my rock solid wife supporting me through these 32 weeks of pregnancy. Almost there. *also- that’s my hand.”
The Boys actor Anthony Starr was among those to comment. Many zoomed in on the image to check the fleshy protrusion in Ludwig’s crotch area.
“Oh thank god it’s a hand! I thought you had something growing out of your tummy!” quipped Starr.
Lauren, 31, took her photo to mark her 32nd week of pregnancy.
The couple announced their engagement in November 2020. A couple of months later, they revealed they’d eloped to Utah to get married.
Last month, they announced they were expecting their first child together, after suffering a third miscarriage nine months earlier. Their baby is due in May.
One Comment
Godabed
“Their baby is due in May.” … it’s his hand you can clearly tell that… also his wife is pregnant wtf queerty.