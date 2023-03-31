‘Vikings’ actor Alexander Ludwig strips down on Instagram, swears that thing you see is just his hand

Alexander Ludwig (Photo: Shutterstock)

Alexander Ludwig, the Canadian actor best known for his starring role in the hit show Vikings, caused a star on Instagram yesterday.

He posted a photo of himself naked. The 30-year-old mimics the same pose adopted by his pregnant wife, Lauren, in a recent photo.

Click here to see the vaguely NSFW image. It’s had over 300,000 likes at the time of writing.

Ludwig’s accompanying caption said, “It’s been a long road- there’s times I don’t know how to deal with these emotions- so grateful to have my rock solid wife supporting me through these 32 weeks of pregnancy. Almost there. *also- that’s my hand.”

The Boys actor Anthony Starr was among those to comment. Many zoomed in on the image to check the fleshy protrusion in Ludwig’s crotch area.

“Oh thank god it’s a hand! I thought you had something growing out of your tummy!” quipped Starr.

Alexander Ludwig in Vikings (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Lauren, 31, took her photo to mark her 32nd week of pregnancy.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2020. A couple of months later, they revealed they’d eloped to Utah to get married.

Last month, they announced they were expecting their first child together, after suffering a third miscarriage nine months earlier. Their baby is due in May.