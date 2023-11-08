Virginia was swept away by a huge rainbow wave in yesterday’s election

Democrats enjoyed a better-than-expected off-year election day yesterday. This was particularly true in Virginia, where the party took control of the House of Delegates and retained the Senate, putting a seriously damper on the power of anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
One individual with a particular cause to celebrate is Rozia Henson. He became the first Black, out gay man elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. He took District 19.
He was the only candidate as the Republican Party chose not to contest the seat.
Former Democratic candidate Makya Little decided to run a write-in campaign against Henson after losing a primary in June.
BREAKING: @Henson4Virginia just won his race for Virginia’s HD-19, making history as the 1st openly gay Black man ever elected to the VA legislature.— Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (@DLCC) November 8, 2023
Rozia is committed to fighting for gun safety legislation, women’s rights, & ensuring public schools get the funding they need. pic.twitter.com/Kqg5R758Wa
According to his campaign website, “Rozia ‘J.R.’ Henson Jr. is a resident born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia. Born to a teenage mother, who raised him alongside his stepfather, Rozia became the second child for the couple.
He attended Virginia State University, “receiving his bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and later attended and graduated from the University of Maryland University College to receive his Master of Business Administration degree. Today, he is a successful federal contractor and Program Manager for the Department of Homeland Security while maintaining his Small Business as a consultant.”
Danica Roem
Other victors last night include Virginia Delegate Danica Roem. She became the second out trans person ever elected to a state senate in the United States. She is also the first out trans person elected to a state senate in the South.
To the people of western Prince William County, the City of Manassas Park and the City of Manassas: I’m so grateful to continue serving my lifelong home community, now in the state Senate.— Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) November 8, 2023
Thank you so, so much. It’s time to get back to work! pic.twitter.com/EYVYvvTExo
Joshua Cole, who is bisexual, won re-election to Virginia’s House of Delegates.
Congratulations to @JoshuaCole on your victory in #HD65! pic.twitter.com/wXfufr3quK— VA House Democrats (@VAHouseDems) November 8, 2023
Victory Fund
According to the Victory Fund, a PAC set up to help support LGBTQ+ candidates seeking office, “over 200 out LGBTQ+ candidates won their elections in 2023 – including 148 tonight – more than in any other odd-numbered election year in U.S. history.”
Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker welcomed the success of Henson, Roem, Cole and others in Virginia.
“Today, voters across Virginia resoundingly rejected the politics of bigotry and fear directed at the LGBTQ+ community,” Parker said. “In Virginia and around the country, tonight’s results show that hate is a losing issue at the ballot box. We’re proud that our LGBTQ+ Victory Fund candidates were key to delivering a pro-equality majority in the General Assembly that will stand up to Glenn Youngkin’s bigoted policies.”
Away from Virginia, Democrats also enjoyed notable success in Kentucky, where the incumbent Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, won re-election in a traditionally red state with an improved margin on his 2019 win.
Housing and civil rights attorney Rue Landau won an at-large seat on the Philadelphia City Council, making history as the first out LGBTQ+ candidate to win election to the council. Until now, Philadelphia was the only major US city not to have an LGBTQ+ council member.
In Ohio, voters approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Many political commentators believe last year’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, and some red states introducing strict abortion restrictions, continue to turn voters off the Republican Party.
16 Comments
ZzBomb
@Decrans
Wanna take another swing at how the country is rejecting LGBTQ+ people????
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
abfab
She can’t talk right now, you know, Crossfit all day, moving to Florida, screwing Latinx people…..
decrans
Did you ever answer my question? How many of these people made LGBTQ issues the centerpiece of their campaign? How many people still reject gender healthcare for children? The percentage of people who prioritized abortion rights. This is where data and trends come from, dumba$$. Again, y’all can read off some press releases. That’s also what the morons who watch Fox News do.
decrans
And I’m glad I occupy Abcrabs’s thoughts so much. He probably wants to jerk it to my fat uncut schlong. Adorable.
decrans
I’ve got news for you, ZZdumba$$. Trans youth health care wasn’t on the ballot. Until you can present evidence otherwise. “A Marist/NPR/PBS NewsHour poll in March found that Americans oppose such legislation by 11 points (43 percent in favor, 54 percent opposed). A similar survey by Selzer & Co./Grinnell College in March found a comparable result, with voters opposed to legislation that would “ban transgender children from receiving gender-affirming medical care” by 12 points (41 percent in favor, 53 percent opposed).Reuters/Ipsos survey from March asked whether respondents agreed that “doctors should be banned from providing transgender minors with treatments that help change their physical characteristics to better resemble their gender identity,” which showed 55 percent in agreement and 33 percent disagreeing.”
There’s even a breakdown in Democratic voters in California. This issue is nuanced. It isn’t the win you think it is. People like me? We will keep talking to politicians in Washington about how the healthcare system failed us. Your side will continue to pile up losses as 11 major lawsuits are on the horizon with a conservative-bent Supreme Court. And that’s the way it is, sweet baby.
Kangol2
It was quite a night, in VA and elsewhere.
And don’t forget, Glenn Youngkin gave $500,000 to Roem’s Repug opponent and Roem STILL WON!
Also, Gov. Andy Beshear was openly pro-trans, vetoing the GQP’s anti-trans legislation earlier this year, and STILL WON!
Congrats to Rozia Henson, Danica Roem, Joshua Cole, and all the Democratic legislative victors last night.
abfab
Youngkin is a raving lunatic. He whips the white, right wingers into a frenzy, and then loses.
ShaverC
LOL Hardly a “rainbow wave” Rozia Henson ran uncontested with no Republican candidates running. Many other’s were just re-elected which is common for sitting candidates.
And please, can someone translate the following quote from this article? “Born to a teenage mother, who raised him alongside his stepfather, Rozia became the second child for the couple.” As written it states that his teenage mother raised him along with raising his stepfather. And if he’s a stepfather, how is Rozia the second child for the couple?
abfab
Hey Mister Kill Joy. To us, it’s a rainbow wave. To people like you, it’s not. You’re common.
Aquafina
Umm… they had two kids. It’s not difficult!
dbmcvey
Poor triggered Shaves.
ShaverC
Aquafina, I know what he’s trying to say, but he didn’t say it. I’m assuming Rozia was raised by a single mother who later married and the step father also helped raise the boy, and then they had a second child, which would then make that child the second child. The way it’s written is incorrect, and this is a site where the writers need to be clear.
dbmcvey
Great news from Virginia and Ohio!
abfab
YES!
abfab
decrans
Aw. No song lyrics from Rush to post about? Poor dear.