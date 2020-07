At-home production just gets better and better, and now we know what Andy Cohen‘s son has been eating and which celebrities have the best wifi. We’re getting closer every day.

Stephen Colbert welcomed Cohen for an update on remote broadcasting life and the two hosts talked haircuts, signal strength and fatherhood.

Cohen’s new animated series The Andy Cohen Diaries streams now on Quibi.

Watch: