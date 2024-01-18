WATCH: Gay designer Christian Dior’s luxurious fashion revolution unfolds in riveting new 10-part series

credit: Apple TV+

Gay fashion designer Christian Dior’s rise to prominence takes center stage in the upcoming Apple TV+ period drama The New Look.

Set during the Nazi occupation of Paris, the 10-episode historical series details how the French designer and his fellow peers (Coco Chanel, Pierre Cardin, Cristobal Balenciaga) launched modern fashion amid the horrors of WWII.

Prior to establishing the House of Dior and having his designs become coveted red carpet staples, Dior revolutionized women’s fashion bringing femininity and opulence with his 1947 “New Look” collection that featured rounded shoulders, a cinched waist, and a full skirt.

credit: Apple TV+

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline, Captain Marvel) takes on the titular role which sees him spar with Oscar winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. The designers’ real-life rivalry plays a pivotal part in Dior’s ascension atop the fashion hierarchy.

“As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy,” reads a synopsis of the series.

The star-studded cast also includes John Malkovich, Game of Thrones star Maise Williams, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang, and Glenn Close serving all the Miranda Priestly energy as legendary Harper’s Bazaar editrix Carmel Snow.

credit: Apple TV+

The show’s soundtrack was produced and curated by Taylor Swift’s fave collaborator Jack Antonoff and features covers of 1940s and ’50s hits by Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Perfume Genius, and Matt Healy, among others.

While the series is inspired by true events, it’s unclear how much it will dive into Dior’s private life.

Dior never married and lived a closeted life, despite rumors and speculation about his sexuality. However, he was known to have male partners, with Jacques Benita, a Moroccan singer three decades his junior, being the last prior to his death in 1957 at the age of 52.

Dior’s legacy continues to this day as the brand has become synonymous with luxury for its men’s and women’s collections, fragrances, handbags, makeup and beauty lines.

The first three episodes of The New Look premieres February 14 on Apple TV+, followed by a new episode every Wednesday until April 3.

Watch the trailer and then check out a few images of Robert Pattinson rockin’ Dior in one of the brand’s latest campaigns below: