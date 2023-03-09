WATCH: If you loved ‘Tár’, here’s another show about a tortured musical genius who’s also very handsome

If problematic lesbian icon Lydia Tár has had you fascinated, have we got the musical for you! From Dave Malloy, creator of Tony-winning musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, comes a bit of biographical fiction like you’ve likely never seen before.

Preludes is described by The Stage as “less a musical and more a disruption” that takes the audience inside the tortured mind of 19th-century Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, who was widely considered one of the finest musicians of his day. He was also pretty handsome, but that’s beside the point.

RUSSIA – CIRCA 1902: Sergej Wassilievic Rachmaninov. 1904-1906 conductor at the Bolschoi theatre in Moscow, 1917 emigration, since 1918 in the USA. Russia. Photography. 1902. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Sergej Wassilievic Rachmaninov. 1904-1906 Dirigent im Bolschoi-Theater in Moskau. Russland. Photographie. 1902.]

The show first made its off-broadway debut in 2015, but after years of development and shows around the world, it’s finally available to stream on Broadway on Demand. The filmed production was staged by Southwark Playhouse in London in 2021 and stars Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay, and Steven Serlin.

But why tell you more when we could show you? Watch the trailer below and stream the show here.