WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie crashes a West Hollywood pool party with disastrous results

Pool parties…remember those?

Comedian Jimmy Fowlie (aka “Neeve” — learn it, love it) wasn’t exactly invited to this one, but that didn’t stop her from making the moment truly something special.

Watch “Neeve Crashes Masculine Gay Pool Party” below:

Related: WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie and Brian Jordan Alvarez post hilarious stir-crazy videos

And to dip your toes even further into this full fantasy oasis, here’s who we have to thank: