WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie crashes a West Hollywood pool party with disastrous results

Pool parties…remember those?

Comedian Jimmy Fowlie (aka “Neeve” — learn it, love it) wasn’t exactly invited to this one, but that didn’t stop her from making the moment truly something special.

Watch “Neeve Crashes Masculine Gay Pool Party” below:

And to dip your toes even further into this full fantasy oasis, here’s who we have to thank:

Written by: Jimmy Fowlie
Directed/Edited by: Paul McGovern Jr.

Featuring:
Matt Wilkas
Johnny Sibilly
Mike Millan
Dakota Greene
Michael Henry
Billy Lorusso
Marc Cohen
Kevin Carnel
Rollin Perry

Special thanks to:
Maria DiDomenico