WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie crashes a West Hollywood pool party with disastrous results

Pool parties…remember those?
Comedian Jimmy Fowlie (aka “Neeve” — learn it, love it) wasn’t exactly invited to this one, but that didn’t stop her from making the moment truly something special.
Watch “Neeve Crashes Masculine Gay Pool Party” below:
Related: WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie and Brian Jordan Alvarez post hilarious stir-crazy videos
And to dip your toes even further into this full fantasy oasis, here’s who we have to thank:
Written by: Jimmy Fowlie
Directed/Edited by: Paul McGovern Jr.
Featuring:
Matt Wilkas
Johnny Sibilly
Mike Millan
Dakota Greene
Michael Henry
Billy Lorusso
Marc Cohen
Kevin Carnel
Rollin Perry
Special thanks to:
Maria DiDomenico
One Comment
GentlemanCaller
This would be funny if it weren’t just a verbatim transcript of a rant I’ve heard too many times from pronoun-obsessed label queens. The character who admits, finally, that Neeve wasn’t invited because she’s/they’re/it’s unlikeable, rude, meanspirited, and unpleasant to be around pretty much nails a whole movement. Just be you: femme or masc, pronouned however, liking what you like, and don’t demand that everyone else be just like you. That’s not very rainbow-y.