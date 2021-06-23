WATCH: You know how Netflix couldn’t get gayer? Well, actually…

Streaming giant Netflix, perhaps relishing its own effort to make entertainment gayer than even we thought possible, has just dropped the first trailer for the Sean Hayes-produced animated series Q-Force.

Related: WATCH: Netflix’s steamy new series is one of its gayest yet

Q-Force follows a secret agent named Steve disgraced after coming out as gay. His bosses at the agency reassign him to West Hollywood in hopes that he disappears into obscurity. Instead, he assembles his own team of queer talents into an all-LGBTQ task force, the Q-Force. His cohorts include the butch lesbian mechanic Deb, the disguise master/drag queen Twink and the computer expert Rev. When the agency assigns a straight guy as part of the team, things get even wilder as the Force must complete missions without killing each other first.

Hayes leads a cast that also includes Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. The 10-episode first season arrives on Netflix September 2.

Have a look. You know you want to join the team.