WATCH: Brian Jordan Alvarez & Sean Hayes get spiritual…and scare us to death

They must be stir-crazy.

Brian Jordan Alvarez has enlisted the talents of his Will & Grace on-screen husband Sean Hayes for his latest video. Titled Marnie T. and Your Destiny, Alvarez plays a bubble-headed spiritual advisor hired to offer Sean some spiritual guidance. Marnie boasts that she has a Master’s in Spirituality & Consciousness from the University of Phoenix.

Related: WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie and Brian Jordan Alvarez post hilarious stir-crazy videos

It just gets weirder from there, in large part thanks to the shrunken-face app that Alvarez uses to play Marnie. Hayes, for his part, seems both mystified and bewildered. We can relate.

Have a look, and keep your eyes peeled. We have it on good authority that we’ll be seeing Marnie T. again in the near future.