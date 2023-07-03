WATCH: Lil Nas X avoids flying sex toy thrown at him on stage

Lil Nas X stopped his show briefly on Saturday when a fan threw something unexpected on the stage at him: a sex toy.

The rapper was performing at the European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden. The ‘Old Town Road’ singer appeared to stop his set to pick up the item and inspect it. Amused, he turned to the audience and said, “Who threw they p—y onstage?”.

Watch below.

Perhaps the fan drew inspiration from Lil Nas X’s controversial video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. One scene has Lil Nas X being pelted with silver butt plugs. If so, all we can say is thank goodness the toy appeared to be rubber and not metal.

Lil Nas X is hit by a silver butt plug in the ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ video

Lil Nas X is not the only performer to have questionable things thrown at them in recent weeks.

Bebe Rexha, 33, suffered injuries on June 18 when a man threw his cellphone at her. She was cut above the eye. The man was later arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. Rexha later posted a photo of her injuries.

Arguably more bizarre, a couple of weekends ago, P!nk bent down to pick something thrown on stage during a concert in Hyde Park in London. It turned out to be a small bag of human ashes.

P!nk took a moment to look at it, before asking the person who threw it, “This is your mum?” When they confirmed that to be the case, P!nk looked momentarily speechless. She said, “I don’t know how to feel about this” before placing the bag back down on the stage.