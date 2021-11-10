WATCH: Netfix makes the Yuletide gay with ‘Single All the Way’

Following 2020’s trend of queer holiday romances, streaming giant Netflix has just dropped the trailer for Single All the Way.

The film marks the streamer’s first foray into the LGBTQ holiday romance space. The film stars queer actors Philemon Chambers and Michael Urie as Nick and Peter, respectively, a pair of longtime roommates in Los Angeles. Peter works as a photographer, while Nick makes his living writing children’s books. When Peter’s parents (Kathy Najimy & Barry Bostwick) lobby him to return to the east coast for the holidays, Nick tags along. Then Peter’s mom tries to set him up with a handsome trainer, and Peter and Nick both must confront questions about their future amid the holiday madness. Luke Macfarlane, Jennifer Robertson and Jennifer Coolidge also star.

Directed by Michael Mayer, Single All the Way arrives on Netflix December 2. Have a look and get ready for some love and cheer.