WATCH: This Oscar winner is unrecognizable as comedy legend Lucille Ball

Further signaling that summer has ended and Oscar Buzz season has begun, Amazon just dropped the first trailer for Being the Ricardos, its new biopic of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Ball and Arnaz, of course, became the first couple of television courtesy of I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest sitcom in the history of the medium. The show originally debuted in 1951 and has remained in constant syndication ever since, making it one of the most popular shows in history. Being the Ricardos follows the behind-the-scenes drama between real-life married couple Arnaz and Ball as they produced the show. Amid their success, the couple endured harsh criticism for being an interracial couple, their marriage strained over Arnaz’s philandering, and Ball wrestled with the pressures of stardom. The film covers one week in the production of I Love Lucy, using it as a prism with which to view the couple’s complicated relationship.

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Ball and Arnaz, with a cast that also includes fellow Oscar alum J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg and Tony Hale. Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin writes and directs the film.

Being the Ricardos lands in theaters December 10 and on Amazon Prime Video December 21.