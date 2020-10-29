WATCH: Pete Buttigieg destroying a MAGA heckler is the campaign catharsis we love to see

Proving once again to be a highly adept campaigner, Pete Buttigieg was put to the test when a MAGA heckler interrupted his stump speech for Biden at a Tampa, Florida rally on Wednesday.
And hey, Pete’s already proven to be a solid late night host, so at this point if the whole politics thing doesn’t work out for him, he probably has a decent shot at a comedy circuit.
The heckler got in front of Buttigieg’s podium, screaming, “Trump 2020. Say no to Sleepy Joe Biden!”
He responded: “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who will serve him just as enthusiastically as he will serve us? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who cares just as much about protecting the lives of those that protest us as those who stand at our side?”
HAPPENING NOW// Just at Pete Buttigieg began his speech at Williams Park in Tampa, this man started yelling in front of him in support of President Trump ?@BN9? pic.twitter.com/v3oBPBfr8X
— Angie Angers (@angie_angers) October 28, 2020
The man wouldn’t stop, prompting Buttigieg to assure his audience: “Don’t worry about it. We’re bigger than him.”
When he still wouldn’t stop, Buttigieg got real: “Okay dude, but can I finish my remarks? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say?”
“Do you denounce white supremacy?” he finally asked, seeming to receive a “yes.”
“Good!” Buttigieg responded. “Then we AGREED on something. That’s a beginning point. See if you can get your president to do the same thing.”
Master class on handling a heckler by @PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/MmTf3l8tWY
— Michael AntonasRozum (@michaelrozumesq) October 28, 2020
When Trump has a heckler he calls for his thugs… watch what Pete Buttigieg does. ? pic.twitter.com/qss1qtXxWH
— Dr. Comments-A-Lot ????•••??••• (@WDCreports) October 29, 2020
4 Comments
fur_hunter
Chicka Boom! Chicka Boom! Don’t ya jest luv it!??? Chicka Boom! Chicka Boom! Chicka Boom! Boom! Boom!!!
WashDrySpin
Yes he is afraid the truth is a dangerous thing to them….
Rock Star
YEAH BABY!
barryaksarben
Like they have said in the past this heckler came to a battle of wits unarmed. Gotta love Pete for all he has done to help get trump out of office