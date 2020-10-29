WATCH: Pete Buttigieg destroying a MAGA heckler is the campaign catharsis we love to see

Proving once again to be a highly adept campaigner, Pete Buttigieg was put to the test when a MAGA heckler interrupted his stump speech for Biden at a Tampa, Florida rally on Wednesday.

And hey, Pete’s already proven to be a solid late night host, so at this point if the whole politics thing doesn’t work out for him, he probably has a decent shot at a comedy circuit.

The heckler got in front of Buttigieg’s podium, screaming, “Trump 2020. Say no to Sleepy Joe Biden!”

He responded: “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who will serve him just as enthusiastically as he will serve us? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who cares just as much about protecting the lives of those that protest us as those who stand at our side?”

HAPPENING NOW// Just at Pete Buttigieg began his speech at Williams Park in Tampa, this man started yelling in front of him in support of President Trump ?@BN9? pic.twitter.com/v3oBPBfr8X — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) October 28, 2020

The man wouldn’t stop, prompting Buttigieg to assure his audience: “Don’t worry about it. We’re bigger than him.”

When he still wouldn’t stop, Buttigieg got real: “Okay dude, but can I finish my remarks? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say?”

“Do you denounce white supremacy?” he finally asked, seeming to receive a “yes.”

“Good!” Buttigieg responded. “Then we AGREED on something. That’s a beginning point. See if you can get your president to do the same thing.”

Master class on handling a heckler by @PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/MmTf3l8tWY — Michael AntonasRozum (@michaelrozumesq) October 28, 2020