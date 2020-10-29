Not today satan

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg destroying a MAGA heckler is the campaign catharsis we love to see

By

Proving once again to be a highly adept campaigner, Pete Buttigieg was put to the test when a MAGA heckler interrupted his stump speech for Biden at a Tampa, Florida rally on Wednesday.

And hey, Pete’s already proven to be a solid late night host, so at this point if the whole politics thing doesn’t work out for him, he probably has a decent shot at a comedy circuit.

The heckler got in front of Buttigieg’s podium, screaming, “Trump 2020. Say no to Sleepy Joe Biden!”

He responded: “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who will serve him just as enthusiastically as he will serve us? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who cares just as much about protecting the lives of those that protest us as those who stand at our side?”

The man wouldn’t stop, prompting Buttigieg to assure his audience: “Don’t worry about it. We’re bigger than him.”

When he still wouldn’t stop, Buttigieg got real: “Okay dude, but can I finish my remarks? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say?”

“Do you denounce white supremacy?” he finally asked, seeming to  receive a “yes.”

“Good!” Buttigieg responded. “Then we AGREED on something. That’s a beginning point. See if you can get your president to do the same thing.”

 