WATCH: Pete Buttigieg marks Veterans Day with heartfelt message

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg marked Veterans Day over the weekend with a heartfelt video message on social media.
Buttigieg joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2009. He took a seven-month leave during his South Bend mayoral term to deploy to Afghanistan in 2014.
“To all who have served: thank you,” he posted on his government X account. “I’m proud to be a veteran, and feel humbled as a citizen whenever I think about the commitment and sacrifice of all whose service makes our way of life possible. Our country must always do right by those who wore the uniform.”
In his video, he reflected on the history of Veterans Day. He then added, “With all the upheaval going on in the world right now, it is more fitting than ever that we take a moment to acknowledge that our way of life in America is made possible by the service members and the veterans who stepped up to make this country what it is.”
He went on to talk about how the Department of Transportation offers training programs to help veterans find work.
Chasten posts throwback photo of Pete in uniform
Pete’s husband, Chasten, also posted a Veterans Day message. He shared a photo of Pete when he served, adding, “Happy #VeteransDay @PeteButtigieg, and all those who serve, or have served, our country in uniform. Thank you for your sacrifices and commitment to Democracy.”
Donald Trump
The messages from the Buttigiegs stood out in contrast to the one issued by former President Donald Trump. He took to Truth Social to say, “In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream. The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within.”
Trump’s message was widely condemned for its language. Many felt it echoed the propaganda used by Adolf Hitler.
President Biden employed his finest Dark Brandon energy to remind people of some of Donald Trump’s past comments on soldiers.
14 Comments
Jim
And the Trump’s served in which branch again.
Baron Wiseman
@Jim
Apparently, President Trump served in the same branch as President Biden – none.
President Trump received four student draft deferments before he received a medical exemption for bone spurs. President Biden received five student draft deferments before he received a medical exemption for asthma.
still_onthemark
Grandpa Drumpf was a draft dodger who moved to Canada rather than serve in the Kaiser’s army. Unfortunately he made a fortune running a wh0rehouse in the Klondike gold rush so he moved to New York. Germany’s and Canada’s gain was our loss!
LumpyPillows
Biden’s son certainly served. No Trump, to my knowledge, has ever done anything similar.
LumpyPillows
AS far as I’m concerned, Pete is perfect.
Baron Wiseman
@LumpyPillows
Perfect, at what? It sure isn’t as Transportation Secretary.
LumpyPillows
He’s done fine at Transportation.
ZzBomb
Biden’s ad nailed Trump perfectly. Cannot wait to watch him try to flee the country when he’s convicted.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Isn’t it a little unseemly to use a sacred American holiday as fodder to attack a political opponent during a presidential campaign?
still_onthemark
@Baron: Yeah, only VERMIN would do a thing like that. ?
abfab
Thank you, PETE!
ShaverC
No one voted Chasten into anything, why is he always flapping his yap? Pete is working, so Chasten should be taking care of their brood, cooking, cleaning and holding down the homestead.
LumpyPillows
Besides Tweeting support for his husband? If that’s the best you have, you might consider just not commenting.
ShaverC
One day he’s going to Tweet the wrong thing and Pete will get in trouble.