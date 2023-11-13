WATCH: Pete Buttigieg marks Veterans Day with heartfelt message

Pete Buttigieg (Photo: US Gov.)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg marked Veterans Day over the weekend with a heartfelt video message on social media.

Buttigieg joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2009. He took a seven-month leave during his South Bend mayoral term to deploy to Afghanistan in 2014.

“To all who have served: thank you,” he posted on his government X account. “I’m proud to be a veteran, and feel humbled as a citizen whenever I think about the commitment and sacrifice of all whose service makes our way of life possible. Our country must always do right by those who wore the uniform.”

In his video, he reflected on the history of Veterans Day. He then added, “With all the upheaval going on in the world right now, it is more fitting than ever that we take a moment to acknowledge that our way of life in America is made possible by the service members and the veterans who stepped up to make this country what it is.”

He went on to talk about how the Department of Transportation offers training programs to help veterans find work.

To all who have served: thank you.



Chasten posts throwback photo of Pete in uniform

Pete’s husband, Chasten, also posted a Veterans Day message. He shared a photo of Pete when he served, adding, “Happy #VeteransDay @PeteButtigieg, and all those who serve, or have served, our country in uniform. Thank you for your sacrifices and commitment to Democracy.”

Happy #VeteransDay @PeteButtigieg, and all those who serve, or have served, our country in uniform. Thank you for your sacrifices and commitment to Democracy. pic.twitter.com/ykZfgOC4gI — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) November 11, 2023

The messages from the Buttigiegs stood out in contrast to the one issued by former President Donald Trump. He took to Truth Social to say, “In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream. The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within.”

Trump’s message was widely condemned for its language. Many felt it echoed the propaganda used by Adolf Hitler.

