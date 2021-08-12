WATCH: The queer answer to ‘Charlie’s Angels’ has finally arrived

Paging anyone who has ever wanted to see a gay James Bond, a drag team of Charlie’s Angels, a lesbian Mission: Impossible or anyone else from the LGBTQ spectrum doing the secret agent thing: Netflix has granted your wish. The first trailer for Q-Force, the animated comedy about a queer secret agent task force has finally arrived.

Q-Force follows the story of Steve Maryweather (Sean Hayes), a once-rising star at the fictional American Intelligence Agency. Once poised to become the preeminent secret agent in the country, he found himself relegated to West Hollywood when his superiors learned he’s gay. Flash forward ten years, and Steve has built his own team of all-queer talent, including the inventor Deb (Wanda Sykes), the master of drag and disguise Twink (Matt Rogers), and the goth lesbian hacker Stat (Patti Harrison). When the mysterious AIA boss V (Laurie Metcalf) calls the team on a secret mission, the “Q-Force” is ecstatic…until they learn they also must welcome the uber-straight Agent Buck (David Harbor) to their team. Gary Cole and series creator Gabe Liedman also star.

Also, while the show is told through animation, that doesn’t mean it’s not quite adult–keen eyes can spot some very correct anatomy on nude characters.

Have a look at the trailer and see for yourself. Q-Force arrives on Netflix September 2.