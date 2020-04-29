WATCH: Queerantine with Biqtch Puddin’ & John Halbach

As Biqtch Pudddin’ (@biqtchpuddin) tells us, “When life gives you lemons and cancels all your gigs, you make lemonade so kids can drink and you can still have a good time.”

Have truer words ever been spoken?

Related: WATCH: Marta Beatchu kikis with “Making the Cut” contestant Jonny Cota

Queerty’s John Halbach caught up with The Boulet Brother’s Dragula Season 2 winner about life in quarantine, from disastrous digital hook-ups to her epic Digital Drag Show, which streams every Friday night on Twitch.TV.

Watch: