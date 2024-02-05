WATCH: Ricky Martin beds some babes, makes a splash in star-studded Palm Beach comedy

Image Credit: ‘Palm Royale,’ AppleTV+

Forget Fire Island, Palm Springs, Provincetown, and Puerto Vallarta—this spring, the hottest gay vacation destination around is the Palm Royale.

The eponymous resort is the setting for AppleTV+’s upcoming period piece dramedy about a small-town pageant queen looking to make her way into the upper echelons of Palm Beach, Florida’s high society in the 1960s—no matter the cost.

And, trust us, you’re going to want to tune in, because the cast of Palm Royale seems like it was designed specifically to have the gays shouting, “MOTHER!” at the screen.

SNL‘s Kristen Wiig stars as Maxine, sporting a spray tan and a Southern accent to play our plucky protagonist, a fish out of water amid Palm Beach’s snooty elite. Chief among them appears to Evelyn Rollins—Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney—the H.B.I.C. with a zero tolerance Maxine policy.

Image Credit: ‘Palm Royale,’ AppleTV+

But wait, there’s more!: Laura Dern will play Linda, a feminist hippie who becomes an unexpected ally to Maxine. Leslie Bibb—soon heading to another resort, The White Lotus—stars as another Queen Bee named Dinah. And none other than living TV legend Carol Burnett (looking fabulous at 90) pops by as Norma, one of the club’s oldest (and horniest) members.

We’re not done yet: Palm Royale also features—*deep breath*—Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama), Amber Chardae Robinson (Judas And The Black Messiah), Julia Duffy (Newhart), Kaia Gerber (Bottoms), Mindy Cohn (The Facts Of Life), Jordan Bridges (Mona Lisa Smile), Rick Cosnett (The Flash), and Laura Dern’s own father, Bruce Dern (Nebraska).

Image Credit: ‘Palm Royale,’ AppleTV+

And, to top it all off, the show’s got a secret weapon that already has us shaking our bon-bons: Ricky Martin in his first screen role since 2018’s The Assassination Of Gianni Versace! From the looks of it, his character Robert is part of the staff of the Palm Royale, and perhaps Maxine’s gateway in.

If you watch the trailer closely, you can also see Martin’s character tossing another shirtless man around on a bed, so that’s as much confirmation we need that this will actually be gay story-wise, and not just in spirit. We’re ready fro the Ricky-ssance!

“It will change the way you think about life in general,” Martin said of the series while speaking at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour this week. “It’s about being honest—that’s how I feel every time I’m on set.”

“Music is something that I’ve been doing since I was four years old,” he added, confirming new music is on the way soon. “But there’s something about being in front of the camera as an actor that I’m incredibly passionate about.”

The series—created by The Eyes Of Tammy Faye writer Abe Sylvia—will premiere on AppleTV+ on March 20, with episodes directed by Sylvia, Stephanie Laing (Physical), and Tate Taylor (The Help, Ma).

You can watch the first trailer for Palm Royale below: