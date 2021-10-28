WATCH: The scandal is strong with Lady Gaga

Continuing the push toward awards season, the new trailer for director Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has arrived. In it, Lady Gaga takes center stage as a calculating, murderous fashionista plotting to take control of her family.

The film takes its basis from a true story: in 1998, a court convicted Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) of hiring hitmen to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Reggiani had hoped to take control of the family’s fashion empire away from her in-laws, whom she feels don’t deserve the acclaim or wealth that come with the name.

Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Selma Hayek and Jeremy Irons also star.

In an odd twist–one worthy of this salacious and weird story–the real Patrizia Reggiani has endorsed Lady Gaga’s casting, calling her a “genius.” Reggiani did, however, criticize the production for not paying her for her life rights, or allowing Gaga to meet with her to discuss her character.

Have a look. Whether high art or salacious trash, House of Gucci looks like a very good time. The film lands in theater November 24.