WATCH: Steven Yeun’s got some big beef in new revenge dramedy, and we can’t wait to see it sizzle

Image Credit: ‘Beef,’ Netflix

Where’s the beef? It’s coming to Netflix, baby, and it’s coming in hot.

Next month, the streamer serves up some sizzling Beef, a brand-new limited series produced by A24 that’s already generating a whole lot of buzz.

Fresh off of an excellent guest judge slot on RuPaul’s Drag Race, comedian Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe, Tuca & Bertie) stars as Amy, a successful entrepreneur who’s feeling unfulfilled despite her picture-perfect life.

Oscar-nominated screen hunk Steven Yeun (Minari, Nope) plays Danny, a working-class contractor who’s just trying to keep his family business afloat.

Amy and Danny’s lives couldn’t be more different, but their worlds are about to collide—literally. After barely avoiding a car accident in a parking lot, the two strangers get tangled up in a wild bout of road rage, an incident that spirals out into their individual lives in unexpected ways.

Across ten episodes, Beef examines what happens when two people—who’ve been doing their best to suppress a lifetime of frustrations—finally let it all out, building to a darkly hilarious game of vengeful one-upmanship.

We’ve adored Wong for years, and are thrilled to see her get such a great acting showcase. As for Yeun, well, don’t get us started—that’s some Grade A beef right there.

Image Credit: ‘Beef,’ Netflix

And, you want to talk about Beef-cakes? The gorgeous Joseph Lee stars as Amy’s husband, George, with rising star Young Mazino as Paul, Danny’s close friend. Folks, brace yourselves, because you’re going to be crushing on these two big time.

Additional guest stars include The Umbrella Academy‘s Justin H. Min, Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park, and A History Of Violence‘s Maria Bello.

Not that we weren’t already hooked, but we will say we’ve been told there are some queer characters in the mix, so we’ll be on the lookout! (Is it too much to ask that Yeun and Mazino kiss at some point?)

Beef drops on Netflix streaming on April 6. You can watch its excellent first trailer below: