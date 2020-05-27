WATCH: The trailer for the ‘Love, Simon’ spinoff ‘Love, Victor’ has us feeling queer & fuzzy

Just in time for pride month, the first trailer for the much-anticipated Love, Simon spinoff series Love, Victor has arrived.

Love, Victor picks up in Creekwood High (Simon’s alma matter) as the new student Victor navigates the perils of student life, and struggles with his own sexuality. For guidance, he begins writing letters to Simon, detailing life in the school and his own thoughts about coming out.

The trailer also offers a look at some of the characters in the series: Victor’s friends Mia, Benji and Felix, and their high school woes; his parents Armando and Isabel, who struggle with their own relationship difficulties; and Bram, Simon’s boyfriend, who offers his own bits of guidance to Victor.

Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding all star in the series. Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson also reprise their roles from Love, Simon in a supporting role, and as a narrator, respectively.

Love, Victor arrives on Hulu June 19.