WATCH: Your first, flirty look at ‘Love, Victor’, the new ‘Love, Simon’ spin-off

That milk sure is… steamed.
The first clip of Love, Victor, the Love, Simon spinoff/sequel TV series has just arrived, giving us a look at Victor in action. In it, Victor (Michael Cimino) applies for a job as a barista at a coffee shoppe, and finds himself a bit too distracted by the manager Benji’s (George Sear) grinding skills. Temperatures rise when Victor’s attempt to froth some milk goes horribly awry.
That’s right, there’s both a grinder and an exploding milk joke in the 95-second clip.
Set at Creekwood High–Simon’s alma matter–Love, Victor follows its title character on a similar journey of self-discovery. The show was originally set to premiere on Disney+ before Disney unceremoniously moved the show to Hulu, possibly over objections to the LGBTQ content of the 10-episode show.
Love, Victor arrives on Hulu June 19.
Quite the steamy scene…..
Catholicslutbox
No job interview is that casual.
Guessing they know each other from school.