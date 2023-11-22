We can’t stop binging on ‘Élite’ hunk Alejandro Albarracín’s hot zaddy vibes & six-pack abs

Élite has been churning out hot young heartthrobs since its premiere in 2018.

Over the years, the Netflix blockbuster Spanish-language series has given us the gorgeous talents of Las Encinas’ finest twinks like Omar Ayuso, Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Herrán, Álvaro Rico, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, and even bad boy twunk Alex Pastrana.

But with the release of season 7, Élite upped the zaddy factor with the addition of 40-year-old Spanish hunk Alejandro Albarracín, who plays Las Encinas’ new head of studies, Luis Marín.

Papi can teach us anything he wants!

Without giving too much away, Albarracin’s character is brought on to assist the students with their mental health struggles and works alongside returning OG star Omar Ayuso, who portrays the fan-favorite gay character of Omar Sanaa.

In a new interview, Albarracin spoke on the show’s history of being inclusive and showcasing multiple queer storylines throughout its seven season.

“It is one of the things that Élite does best , representing LGBTQ+ stories,” the debonair actor told Spanish magazine Shangay.

“Thanks to the series, many young people have been able to find new queer references . In addition to entertaining and amusing, it has touched the viewer with very necessary topics, and I think that is not valued enough.”

The outlet also got the ripped star to flaunt his musculature while rocking various chic ensembles for the photoshoot.

While Albarracin hasn’t spoken specifically on his personal life, in 2020 he shared an emotional message for Pride month.

“Many years ago a person told me a phrase that has been with me ever since. People move basically out of love or fear. Those who move out of fear are those who bring darkness and live in feelings like envy or hate and only bring pain to themselves and those around them,” he captioned an image of the rainbow flag.

“Instead when a person is moved by love, equality, respect for oneself and others, those people are the ones who bring light and color and joy. Being one of the latter is what I try every day.”

He finished by adding the hashtags: “#respeto #orgullo #pride.”

While Albarracin may be new to US viewers, the Spaniard has been riveting audiences in his homeland for over two decades.

Since 2000, he’s starred in a slew of Spanish shows and movies, including: 4 Estrellas, The Innocent, + de 100 Mentiras, Amar Es Para Siempre, and the historical drama Borgia, among others. He also has extensive stage experience having starred in various plays, including a local production of Tony Kushner’s groundbreaking AIDS epic Angels in America.

It’s no doubt that Elite is Albarracín’s most high-profile gig to date as it is exposing him to global audiences, including the gays. A fact that’s not lost on the handsome star.

“I think the success of the series is that it adapts very well to the public, and has been growing with its followers,” he told Shangay. “Now the series is more mature and darker, but it is still a party, and who wants to miss a party?”

To make sure you don’t miss on the festivities, all seven seasons of Elite are streaming on Netflix now. And catch more of Alejandro Albarracín’s sizzling magnetism with more social media shots and video below: