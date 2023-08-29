What does Melania really think about her husband’s mugshot? Insiders say…

It’s been five days since Donald Trump (a.k.a. inmate P01135809) was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on felony charges related to his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and still no word from Melania.

The ex-FLOTUS has been radio silent about her 77-year-old husband’s recent legal troubles. She hasn’t attended any of his court hearings, nor has she commented publicly on the fact that he’s facing nearly 100 criminal charges (40 in Florida, 34 in New York, 13 in Georgia, and four in Washington, D.C.) and, if convicted, he could spend the rest of his life locked up.

Now, Trump family insiders say she’s been quietly dealing with the matter on her own, but that she’s not terribly distraught because, well, after being married the guy for 18 years, nothing about him surprises her anymore.

“Melania knows who her husband is,” one insider told People this week, “and while she deplores the indictments as much as her husband, she wouldn’t be surprised by his mug shot or make comments about it.”

“A mug shot that everyone is talking about is just one more issue to wade through,” another added, noting that the mug shot “does not upset her any more than anything else that has happened with Donald and his legal cases.”

“She also knows he loves to be the center of attention whether the subject is good or bad. He has been this way since the day she met him.”

Trump described his trip to Fulton County Jail last Thursday as a “terrible experience” and a “very sad day for America.”

“It’s just like one thing after the next. And what they want to do is they want to try and wear you out,” he told Newsmax host Greg Kelly shortly after being released. “Just an absolute horrible thing that they’re doing. And I’ve never seen anything like it. This is a Third World country.”

Donald Trump to Newsmax on his experience being booked at Fulton County Jail:



“It was a terrible experience. I came in, [and] I was treated very nicely, but it is what it is. I took a mugshot—which I never heard the word 'mugshot' before. They didn’t teach me that at the… pic.twitter.com/AZ4KR19GIV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2023

A third Trump insider said, “Melania is good at taking care of business at hand which includes her own life, the life of her son, and the lives of her close family members. She would not stand in a circle of people she knows and openly comment on the lawsuits or the mug shot. She will have her way of dealing with this and anything else publicly when she feels like it.”

“Melania hates all of the legal problems but understands how her husband uses adversity to his advantage,” the source continued. “She knows the mug shot is sending both a f*ck you message to his enemies as well as a kiss to his flock.”

Shortly after his mugshot was released, the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted, ex-president was already selling campaign merch with the image screen printed on beer koozies, t-shirts, mugs, and other items made in China. And according to his campaign team, he raised over $7 million off his arrest in Georgia, a large portion of which is expected to go toward his legal expenses.

The curious case of Donald Trump. He’s a billionaire, lives in luxury, flies around in his own plane. But he thinks his followers should pay all his legal expenses. It’s so strange, isn’t it? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 26, 2023

But despite Trump claiming his latest arrest has given his campaign a boost, polls seem to suggest otherwise.

A new survey from Emerson College conducted August 25-26 found 50% of GOP primary voters planned to vote for him, down from 56% support in a pre-arrest poll, and the lowest support he’s seen to date in an Emerson poll.

And another one by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the top words that come to voters’ minds when they think of Trump are “corrupt,” “dishonest,” and “crooked.”

As Trump’s 2024 presidential bid barrels ahead despite his mountain of legal troubles, Melania has remained on the sidelines and, according to People, plans to avoid the spotlight as much as possible.

“Melania does her best to duck the media and stay out of the issues surrounding this case and the others,” a source said. “It’s just one more issue to get beyond.”