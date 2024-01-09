What’s going on with Carl Nassib & his Olympic boyfriend?

Carl Nassib and his boyfriend went public with their relationship last January, right before the start of the NFL playoffs.

But now, there is nary a digital trace of the hunky sports couple.

It seems like just yesterday when Nassib and Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl were making us envious of their romantic gay summer, vacationing in Rome and near Lake Como. The pair’s European vacay followed their 30th birthdays, in which they posted on the grid and expressed their love for one another.

But now, those posts are deleted.

There is one picture of Dahl still posted on Nassib’s grid (a Pride pic in front of a sign for The Trevor Project), while the ex-NFL jock is featured in some of Dahl’s photo dumps, including his summer drop from 2022 and pics from his 30th birthday.

Nassib and Dahl’s “likes” no longer appear on the posts in question. They’re also not tagged in photos…

Nassib, who made history as the first out gay active NFL player, announced his retirement last September. The fearsome pass-rusher said he was retiring to concentrate on his app, Rayze, which connects users with nonprofits.

Since coming out, he has been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ organizations and inclusion. He donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project following his big announcement, and matched donations of up to $100,000 during Pride Month.

The NFL and The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, are partnered through 2024.

Nassib recently supported the group on the NFL’s Instagram page, reaching more than 30 million followers.

“It’s been so inspiring to work with The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ youth mental health, and it’s amazing to see the NFL continue their commitment to inclusivity in sports,” he said. “LGBTQ young people deserve love, support, and acceptance on and off the field.”

As a player, Nassib busted the homophobic myth that NFL teams couldn’t win with out gay players, making the playoffs in each of his last two seasons.

Off the field, he was also open about his personal life. He talked about his dating life on then-teammate Darren Waller’s podcast, just four months following his coming out video.

An adorable duo, Nassib and Dahl are already the second notable LGBTQ+ couple to possibly call it quits this year. Last week, Sam Smith ended their relationship with fashion designer Christian Cowan after dating for a year, according to the Daily Mail.

Days later, Smith signed himself up for the dating app Raya, according to the Daily Mail’s source.

It’s worth noting that Smith denies the story, with a separate source telling the digital tabloid that Sam and Christian are “still very much in a relationship.

There are many notable LGBTQ+ couple breakups and hookups last year, such as the fairytale engagement of Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, and sudden split of fiancés Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington.

Ricky Martin, Billy Porter and soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger ended their romantic relationships, too, while Matteo Lane and RuPaul Season 13 queen Denali started theirs.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton did both!

We’ll see what 2024 brings. So far, it’s been just as busy…