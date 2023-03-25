What’s the latest with all the Rebel Wilson news? Here’s what we know so far

credit: Shutterstock

Whether you discovered her through the “Pitch Perfect” film series, Australian media, or from her work as a comedienne and activist, Rebel Wilson has become a true force in Hollywood.

While Rebel certainly has plenty to be proud of regarding her acting, in the last year she been making headlines by announcing her romance to fashion designer Ramona Agruma, welcoming her first child, and getting engaged.

With so much going on in her life, get all the tea on Rebel Wilson’s busy world!

Rebel Wilson at a glance

Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson is an Australian performer who was born in Sydney on March 2, 1980. Despite some former aspirations of pursuing law, she has been entertaining people since 2002.

While born in Australia, she became an American citizen on her birthday in 2022.

Rebel has been involved in over 50 projects

Wilson has been involved in 26 films, 21 television shows (of which she played herself or hosted in 10), one video game, and three stage productions.

That single video game role was her reprising the voice role of Raz from “Ice Age: Continental Drift” for its tie-in title.

Furthermore, she was the first voice for Mei Mei in both “Kung Fu Panda 3” and a related short titled “Panda Paws,” but scheduling issues led to hiring Kate Hudson and overdubbing her for those projects.

Rebel’s breakout role was Bridesmaids

Rebel became a domestic star for her role as Toula in an Australian comedy series called “Pizza” but her breakout Hollywood role would be Bridesmaids.

Despite several Australian film and television roles, it was the raunchy take on a “chick flick” that made Rebel Wilson a known name in Hollywood.

She then had a controversial role as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect

One of Rebel’s most prolific roles would be Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect films and Brynn in Bridesmaids; one part of her Pitch Perfect contract stipulated that she had to maintain her weight.

Rebel was forced to come out about her same-sex relationship

Rebel publicly confirmed her love for her girlfriend in an Instagram post on June 9, 2022, following threats of being outed by The Sydney Morning Herald.

In that post, Rebel features a picture of her sitting shoulder-to-shoulder and smiling with Ramona. The attached caption describes the other woman in her picture as a winning “Disney Princess” after a string of failures spent seeking out a Disney Prince.

On February 19, 2023, just over eight months later, Rebel announced their engagement on her Insta, though she never explicitly mentioned Ramona in the post; she instead thanked Bob Iger and Disneyland’s wedding department for making the event a truly special moment.

Rebel hasn’t really played many queer characters of note

Wilson played Sara in an episode of Rules of Engagement titled “Les-Bro.” This character was one of the people that a lesbian character in the show sought out as a potential surrogate mother.

It is also worth mentioning that Rebel played the traditionally masculine character, LeFou, in a 2018 stage production of Beauty & the Beast as well as the very queer-coded Ursula in a 2016 production of The Little Mermaid.

Rebel has one child

Rebel has three siblings—two sisters and a brother, respectively named Liberty, Annarchi, and Ryot. She also has one daughter, Royce Lillian, born via surrogate on November 7, 2022.

In an interview, Rebel’s fiancée Ramona described co-parenting Royce Lillian as being “truly life-changing, but in a good way.”

Rebel launched a dating app called Fluid

While Rebel has no specified how she identifies within the LGBTQ+ spectrum, she launched the dating app Fluid to appeal to everyone.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for,” she told People. “It’s kind of love with no labels.”

Rebel loves watching people get hot and sweaty

Rebel is a fan of American football and tennis. She happens to be a huge fan of the L.A. Rams. As for tennis, she was often on the court batting away balls when she was a teenager, considered going pro, and eventually met her future wife while the two of them were in the stands of the U.S. Open.

Rebel has an odd connection to Disney

While Rebel is fond of mentioning Disney in her romantic overtures to Ramona, her interest in the Mouse House is also connected to her DNA. Wilson has long believed that she is a blood relative of Walt Disney’s wife, Lillian Marie, due to stories from her grandmother about Lillian being her great-aunt. It’s worth pointing back out that Rebel’s daughter’s middle name is also Lillian.

The bottom line

Rebel Wilson is an Aussie actress who has built a career around being able to make people laugh. While visibility and representation always matter in media, it is extra-appreciated to have a positive role-model in a loving queer relationship that has also long advocated for body positivity.

