When he’s not making field hockey history, this gay standout is serving up serious lewks on Instagram

Davis Atkin made Australian field hockey history when he publicly came out as gay last year, making him the only out player at the national level. Since then, the young standout has experienced great success on the pitch, most recently being named to the country’s senior national team.

As one would expect, the cute 22-year-old’s Instagram page is filled with shots of him on the field with his stick in his hands. But there are even more photographs of Atkin wearing full-blown makeup. In addition to being one of the best young field hockey players in Australia, he’s a major skincare enthusiast.

There’s a story behind the foundation. Two years ago, Atkin’s psychologist accidentally outed him to his coach. While it was an honest mistake, Atkin was forced to confront the challenges of being an out gay field hockey player before he was mentally ready.

His makeup drawer was his refuge.

“Last year I was in a pretty dark place,” he told Outsports in 2022. “Coming and doing that sort of stuff — it’s almost like a relaxation thing, because I don’t have to worry about doing anything else. I’m doing something I love, and it’s just a place where I get to be myself. There’s no one else there looking at me. It’s just me and my phone.”

Fortunately for us, that’s not entirely true. Atkin posts pictures of his favorite lewks to Instagram, mesmerizing his 12,000 followers.

Scroll down for more photos, and makeup tutorials, featuring this creative and sporty cutie…

