Where’s the ‘Beef’ in Netflix’s buzzy new series? Young Mazino’s got it

Image Credit: ‘Beef,’ Netflix

With a title like Beef, you’d hope Netflix and A24’s critically acclaimed new series would serve up some sizzling man meat—and thankfully it did not disappoint.

So, what’s on the menu? Why it’s some fresh, hot Young Mazino!

Beef is a darkly comedic snowball effect of anger and frustration, kicked off by a road rage incident between struggling contractor Danny (The Walking Dead‘s Steve Yeun—also a babe) and dissatisfied artist Amy (comedian Ali Wong, fresh off a fantastic guest judge spot on Drag Race).

As their feud grows, friends, family, and more are tangled up in Danny and Amy’s mess, among them the former’s younger brother, Paul, played by Mazino in a true breakout role.

Image Credit: ‘Beef,’ Netflix

On the surface, Paul is a stereotypical gym bro: Sure, he’s got the drive to keep that body tight, but there’s not much else going on in his life. When he’s not pumping iron, he’s a gamer, often seen dead-eyed in a recliner chair lit by the glow of the TV.

But Beef has big plans for Paul, and Mazino is more than up to the task. When his brother tries to take the family business to the next level—and when he begins receiving flirty messages from a mystery admirer—Paul finds an opportunity to take the wheel and make a life for himself for once.

With a handful of shirtless scenes and a notable butt shot in Episode 5 (you’re welcome!), Mazino is hard to miss. Between the abs and the laidback charm, he’s become an immediate favorite on the internet where fan-cam videos are already circulating, mere days after the series dropped.

Young Mazino in #BEEFNetflix x Rufufus by Remi Wolf pic.twitter.com/B4wVVwDGgB — paul’s videos (@dearapriII) April 8, 2023

And to think: Prior to Beef, Mazino was about ready to quit acting all-together. Though he had racked up a number of credits in shorts and bit roles on TV series like Blue Bloods and Blindspot (playing characters such as “Armored Guard #2), the 31-year old was looking for alternative career paths when the pandemic hit.

As he reveals to Netflix’s Tudum, Mazino was even getting involved in crypto—thank goodness Beef came along!

Next for this rising star is a short called Skateboard, and he can also be seen leading the Sundance-backed independent pilot for a drama called Good Boy.

We’re sure more great stuff is on the way for Mazino but, in the meantime, you can find him basically all over your Twitter feed. Here are just a few of the folks admiring/thirsting for this exciting new talent:

young mazino stan account pic.twitter.com/fZmlmZPvnr — floyd (@ericfloyd_) April 7, 2023

Young Mazino in BEEF is my new emotional support himbo I can fix him your honor pic.twitter.com/sYXhF0wmUw https://t.co/OQ4bfcmnhw — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) April 8, 2023

young mazino lemme talk to you pic.twitter.com/oMWeV5xJbn — Mimi (@sagegreeness) April 8, 2023

just finished episode 5 of BEEF young mazino i want you so bad pic.twitter.com/39tqndPwVp — a (@nancydunnes) April 8, 2023

young mazino is so delicious my throat needs him immediately pic.twitter.com/yqSmr5bBxR — dyl ? (@lovedawoon) April 7, 2023

so excited for BEEF to be out so I can find fellow Young Mazino stans pic.twitter.com/h4RjNy41r3 — Kat Moon ??? (@katxmoon) April 6, 2023

Halfway through Netflix’s Beef and mygod Young Mazino hello. Good show tho. pic.twitter.com/i7Irbcp10t — Sephyyyy Alejandro Ü (@seph_alejandro) April 7, 2023

young mazino.. the man that u are actually pic.twitter.com/ZflUZveCh8 — rafa (@dongttwin) April 9, 2023

All ten episodes of Beef are streaming now, exclusively on Netflix.