Wilson Cruz reveals his secret to looking like a chiseled work of art at age 50

Wilson Cruz is a chiseled work of art. The accomplished actor always looks fantastic, often making us quiver with shirtless pics.

So what’s the 50-year-old hunk’s secret? Turns out, it all starts with an active morning.

Cruz recently shared his routine on Instagram and we are honestly impressed.

It begins with at least 20 minutes of yoga, which he expands to 30-60 minutes on non-lifting days. The Star Trek: Discovery star is always staying flexible!

Then, he follows his yoga practice with 10 minutes of meditation, in an effort to calm his mind before the day ahead.

Though the mental benefits of meditation aren’t visible to the eye, they are vital when it comes to maintaining a healthy body. Stress can have a litany of adverse effects on our physical health and well-being.

Finally, Cruz concludes his morning with some body weight exercises: three supersets of 20 ab rollouts, 20 push ups and pull-ups “until failure.”

In the afternoons, Cruz lifts three to four times per week. His rock solid morning regimen allows him to spend time away from the gym, and enjoy other facets of his life.

As Cruz shows, those who win their mornings also win their days!

As the first out gay man to play an out gay character in an American TV series, the cult-favorite My So-Called Life, Cruz is outspoken on LGBTQ+ issues. He previously served as GLAAD’s Strategic Giving Officer, and became the new chair of the board of directors for GLSEN last year.

Over the last 30 years, he’s broken numerous TV barriers, and isn’t afraid to clap back against homophobes. His portrayal of Dr. Hugh Culber, who’s in a gay relationship, on Star Trek: Discovery has occasionally resulted in blowback.

“I wonder if this was the moment on stage when I heard a ‘fan’ on Star Trek Day refer to me with a homophobic slur,” Cruz wrote on social media, captioning an image of himself smiling on stage. “Still smiling, though. You’ll never kill my joy.”

Last summer, the actor shared his heartbreaking memories of being bulled in school, and credited other gay students for saving his life.

“I went to high school in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s before there were gay-straight alliances,. The only way I got through school was with my best friends –- the other four gays kids I knew at school,” he told Variety.

“I know because I had them in my life that I had a sounding board and that there was someone who could reflect back my own experience and make me feel like I was not not normal. They saved my life. We saved each other’s lives,” he added.

Suffice to say, Cruz is getting the last laugh on his high school bullies, and then some. Success is the best kind of revenge… along with serving some beautiful, bare-chested gorgeousness!

Cruz enjoyed a hot boy summer last year, showing off his bronzed body while filming the Netflix movie Mother of the Bride in Thailand.

“This moment. When I tell you, I am TRULY an island boy… I need you to believe it,” he captioned one of his thirst traps.

No need to convince us! The pics speak for themselves.

While aiming for Cruz’s body may be unrealistic for many, it’s refreshing to see that his daily routine is attainable. Yoga and body weight exercises are accessible to most everybody and don’t even require a fancy gym membership.

As far as finding motivation, we’ll keep looking at Cruz’s Instagram feed. We find it very… inspiring! 💪