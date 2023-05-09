Wilson Cruz is living his best “island boy” life with a week’s worth of hot & sweaty shirtless pics

It’s only early May, but Wilson Cruz‘s hot boy summer is in full effect.

The 49-year-old hunk has been in Thailand filming his new Netflix movie Mother of the Bride, but in his downtime, he’s been all about soaking up the sun like a bronzed daddy king!

As Queerty previously reported, Brooke Shields stars in the rom-com’s titular role as a woman who finds out her daughter (Miranda Cosgrove) is getting married to the son of the man (Benjamin Bratt) who broke her heart years ago. The cast also includes Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, and Michael McDonald.

Although the exact nature of Cruz’s role is unclear, if it’s anything like his most recent Instagram posts then fans can expect a lot of bare-chested gorgeousness from the Star Trek: Discovery star.

Since arriving in Phuket, the Puerto-Rican actor has been vigilant about keeping fans abreast of his pec-tactular adventures while working (and working it!) abroad.

Decked out in nothing but sunglasses and a gold chain, Cruz flaunted his buff chest and rippling eight-pack in his most recent body-baring selfie.

“This moment. When I tell you, I am TRULY an island boy… I need you to believe it,” he captioned the shirtless masterpiece while standing in front of a lush green vista.

Even when the weather was less than ideal, Cruz managed to find the silver lining by displaying his fit physique and instantly the temperature skyrocketed.

“A ‘little’ storm rolling through our shots today. 😬 So, I’m just chillin,” he wrote in another hazy, hot and humid selfie.

In all, Cruz gifted his more than 117K followers a week’s worth of topless photos and for that we are all more than thankful.

And while all these ravishing photos felt like manna from heaven, Cruz’s hungry fanbase nearly lost all motor functions when he threatened to stop churning out the sensuous content.

“I promise to put a shirt on when I get home to NYC,” he teased, before adding, “just kidding!” Phew! Crisis averted!

Cruz’s role in Mother of the Bride comes after it was previously announced that the upcoming fifth season of Star Trek Discovery will be its last.

Cruz has been with the series since its premiere in 2017 and stars alongside Anthony Rapp as same-sex couple Hugh Culber and Paul Stamets.

When Paramount+ first disclosed the show’s fate, Cruz shared his thoughts on getting to play the groundbreaking role.

“All I feel, right now, is GRATITUDE, for this opportunity to be a part of a TRULY diverse cast that actually looks like the world in which we live… for the chance to create a family both on and off screen that I will cherish for the rest of my days… and for all of you who have stood with us and gone on this wild ride,” he wrote.

Cruz has been a lifelong advocate for LGBTQ rights and previously served as GLAAD’s Strategic Giving Officer. He also made TV history for his breakthrough performance as Ricky Vazquez on the 1994 series My So-Called Life by being the first openly gay actor to play an openly gay character in a leading role.

It’s evident that Wilson Cruz is a beautiful queer hero, inside and out!