Wilson Cruz jets off to Thailand after landing exciting Netflix role with a cast of A-listers

Wilson Cruz has jetted off to Thailand to film his next acting project. The Star Trek: Discovery star has been confirmed among the cast of Mother Of The Bride.

Details of the Netflix rom-com first emerged in February, with the confirmation of leading cast members Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt. This week, the rest of the main cast was revealed.

Besides Cruz, it includes Michael McDonald, Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris, and Sean Teale.

Buzzfeed says the movie centers on a mom (Brooke Shields) who discovers her daughter (Cosgrove) plans to marry in a month’s time. If that weren’t a big enough shock, her daughter plans to wed the son of the man (Bratt) who once broke her heart.

Shields, 57, was recently the subject of an ABC News documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. Streaming on Hulu, it explored her early career and rise to fame.

Paramount+ recently announced the next season of Star Trek: Discovery would be the last.

Cruz, 49, posted a tweet on Monday saying he was heading to Thailand yesterday to commence filming for Mother Of The Bride.

I’m so excited to head to Thailand, tomorrow, to start “work” telling this fun and sweet story, with all of these fine people in paradise! See you soon!#MotherOfTheBride ?? https://t.co/i3DWuQMAy2 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) April 17, 2023

Yesterday, he followed it up with a snap of him en route to Phuket.

Over the weekend, the gay actor teased fans with a topless selfie. He said he had to have his hair cut for a new job, but didn’t at the time reveal what it was.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Mother Of The Bride.