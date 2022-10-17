David Sedaris ignites a firestorm by saying he dislikes the term “queer” and is now “straight”

Famed humorist and writer David Sedaris really doesn’t like the term “queer”. Or at least, he has no desire to apply it to himself.
On a segment for CBS Sunday Morning yesterday, he set out his reasons, explaining why he doesn’t feel the need to rebrand himself yet again and questioning some of the people adopting the term “queer” for themselves.
You can watch below.
“I never liked the term ‘coming out.’ Still, I did it. This was back in the 1970s. Now I’m having to do it all over again,” he began. “I’m 65 years old. I’ve been with the same guy for 31 years, and on this day I am announcing to the world that I am straight.”
“I haven’t met anyone else, haven’t fallen in love with a woman. I’ve simply done fighting the term ‘queer.’ What bothers me is not that it used to be a slur. I just don’t see why I have to be rebranded for the fourth time in my life.”
He continued, “I started as a homosexual, became gay, then LGBT, and now queer. And for what? Why the makeovers? And what will it be next?”
“I read an interview with a woman who identifies as queer because she’s tall. That’s it — she’s never had a relationship with another woman, doesn’t care to for all I know. So, what does it mean that we’re both suddenly queer? I’m not tall. Just the opposite. There are parking meters that stand higher than I do.”
Sedaris concluded, “It no longer matters what you are in practice, just how you identify. I’m going with heterosexual because, like the words Jewish or female, it rarely if ever changes. I need a resting place, and this is as a good a one as any.”
Sedaris published his first collection of essays and short stories, Barrel Fever, in 1994. His next book, Naked, in 1997, was the first of several New York Times bestsellers. Much of his work is autobiographical. He was born in New York but since 2019 has lived in England with his partner: set designer and painter Hugh Hamrick.
Sedaris’ comments prompted a divided reaction online, from some claiming he knew nothing about the meaning of “queer” to those who welcomed his stance.
@DavidSedaris knows next to nothing about "queer" https://t.co/fpbuBgf39e
— Queer Doctor 🏳️🌈 (@InclusiveLucie) October 16, 2022
"Queer" has a very specific meaning. It stands in opposition to material reality and in favour of performative struggle. That's why straights are now identifying their way in–"I have fluorescent hair, I am queering the binary of blonde and brunette!!"
— truisms are true (@TruismsT) October 16, 2022
Amen! The irony in all of this is that it's supposed to be a rejection of "binary" — yet each label, in itself, is actually binary: you're gay or not gay, you're gender-fluid or not, etc. Any label is just putting someone into a box they will never completely fit in.
— Catherine Gulsvig Wood (@crgulsvigwood) October 16, 2022
I understand his concept, not his outcome.
Words matter. Labels too. Sure they evolve and change. I think that’s the very basis of growth too. This however to me is a disservice to all who struggle with correct terms and identity.
— Louie Schutz (@unklelouie1) October 16, 2022
LumpyPillows
Queer is meaningless word. It tells you absolutely nothing about a person. It can mean anything and ends up meaning nothing. All of this is part of the plan to make LGBT people irrelevant in their own movement. It goes hand in hand with the “gender is made up” nonsense. I’d say the woke-left has outsmarted itself, but I’m not sure they really are smart at all. Too many sociology classes at Brown and Vassar taught by professors who really haven’t a clue, for sure, but it has nothing to do with reality, and it certainly ends up being divisive to the LGBT cause. It all begins to feel like an old Saturday Night Live skit with Pat, except we are the punch line.
You’re figuring yourself out. Being confused, repressed or in denial is not a gender or a sexuality.
Eternal.Cowboy
Where you always a professional whiner or is this something you took up later in life?
abfab
Lumpy usually comes across with convoluted, pretzel logic.
LumpyPillows
Two quality comments. Yawn. You guys are just lazy.
abfab
Lumpy. If you read David Sedaris, which I can safely assume you do not, you would know about his ironic style and you’d be able to put some of this into context. He’s a humorist. Read a book,
LumpyPillows
Abfab, I realize you think it is some kind of badge of honor to always attack whatever I say. I have my fan club of 5 or 6 of you, that always make personal attacks. Sad, really. Not for me, I don’t care what you think because you have never given me a reason to care what you think. I do, however, get worried about you when you don’t come for me with your pithy one sentence nasties, fearing you fell down an elevator shaft or ate bad sushi. While I don not like you, I do not hate you.
Clearly, Sedaris is making fun by declaring he is straight. I did catch that. But, if you really know David, you know he also uses his humor to skewer nonsense. Queer is nonsense. He is a humorist. He is a hoot. You really are just mean and could lighten up a bit, maybe listen to move of his shows.
abfab
You could not make it more obvious to any of us that you actually do care, Lumpy. Are you done yet? And if anyone is queer, it’s you.
dbmcvey
Queer has been fairly commonly used for at least 30 years now. It also seems to have been taken on by a lot of young LGBT people. You don’t have to use it but fighting against it is like railing at the tide coming in.
inbama
@dbmcvey
Sorry, if you’re upset that self-respecting gay men reserve the right to reject your nonsense labels.
e
Donston
This obsession a lot of people over 40 have with hating on “queer” is tired. No, you don’t have to “rebrand”. There are still tons and tons of “gay-presenting” people. And there are tons of people who embrace both a “gay” and “queer” identity. Nobody is forcing you into anything. At the end of the day, “labels” will never be perfect. How words are used is always evolving. How people express themselves is constantly evolving. While sociology, politics, ego, sexual journeys, psychology, preferences, the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum will always lead to a lot of variance, complications, contradictions when it comes to identities. There are definitely nuanced conversations to be had about all of this. And I have my own issues with identity politics and how they’re frequently used. But don’t come off like an old, bitter person resentful of any change. Learn how to get your perspective across without doing that, because once you fall into that “bitter old head” trap your opinions immediately get ignored by everyone who isn’t in that same “bitter, old” demo.
LumpyPillows
Or perhaps the older people actually have some wisdom that this new batch of self-important whiners should listen too. Bitter? Oddly, it is the younger people who are bitter about everything.
Ageism is apparently still ok as it is the only thing they can’t be. Yet.
Eternal.Cowboy
@Lump
A lot of older folks have wisdom worth sharing … you are just aren’t one of them. You have the same tired complaints about young people that every generation before you has had. Weirdly you want to blame your irrelevance on everyone but the person most responsible for it.
LumpyPillows
Poor cowboy…always attacking people…never adding to the discussion.
Donston
Every time I come to this site there’s always clearly older people doing nothing but shaming younger people (aka actual ageism), being dismissive, being
bitchy and being condescending. Age doesn’t give automatic wisdom, doesn’t mean you’re right about everything and doesn’t give someone the right to be an out and out a-hole. There are interesting and needed conversations to have as far as the evolution of identities, use of language, sociology, gender/sexual politics, and the understanding of sexuality or the gender, sexual, emotion, romantic, commitment spectrum. Being instantly pissy, bitchy and dismissive doesn’t allow for that conversation to happen. Of course, many people aren’t interested in any real conversation. They just want to rant and/or throw shade.
LumpyPillows
Well, I will say, Donston, old boy, you always put forward a thoughtful post, unlike so many. I usually agree with you, but not always. You did miss the nuance Sedaris was bringing to the discussion, and then went at him for his age. You normally shoot higher and with better aim. Or I misunderstood your comment.
“There are definitely nuanced conversations to be had about all of this. And I have my own issues with identity politics and how they’re frequently used. ” I could not agree more.
You still don’t get the SNL Pat joke, which I find odd because you usually do get the full nuance more accurately.
DarkZephyr
I don’t understand why you felt the need to attack his age, Donston.
inbama
@DarkZephyr
Donston’s attacking Sedaris’s age so he can be perceived as young.
it’s about as reliable as the woman identifying as “queer” because she’s tall.
Charlie in Charge
It still so rt of works when talking about a group but on the individual level “Queer” has definitely lost its sense of cohesiveness. If anyone can apply it to mean whatever they want then it tells us nothing.
I think it’ s a right of passage to be told by the next generation that the labels you use for yourself are incorrect and you are harming the movement by using them.
MrGoldman
TOTALLY agree with David Sedaris!!!!
abfab
If you’re cool and hip and sophisticated and worldly and someone tells you they’re Queer, or you tell them you’re Queer, there is usually an understanding. If you lack the above virtues, that’s your problem.
You guys sound like you just fell off the turnip truck.
Eternal.Cowboy
No need to insult turnips;.
LumpyPillows
There is usually an understanding? How about just tell them you are gay and not have to have an understanding or misunderstanding? Oh, I see, because you are shallow and think it makes you seem cool, hip, sophisticated or worldly. It doesn’t. It makes me think you are a straight person trying to not be boring.
abfab
Oh Lumpy, you are so far off-base.
abfab
Lumpy, I’m not talking about me. I’m talking about the people I’ve met over the years, and even yesterday, that tell me they are Queer. If the dialogue deepens, more information comes along. I’m just not that demanding and I’m certainly not interested in trying to convince anyone how to be.
I tell people I’m Gay. I’ve been happy saying that all of my life.
LumpyPillows
Just curious, ab, when they said they were queer, where did that lead? They then had to explain what they meant, right? Which is my entire point.
I don’t really care if someone tells me they are queer, but in my head I am rolling my eyes at the pretension. I know you will disagree because I said it, but there it is.
LeBlevsez
Lumpy –
If I may:
I understand the topic here is identity, but how many such declarations do we encounter in our daily lives? There’s a lot in these stormy seas of social media, but very little in day-to-day life. At least in my experience. I’ve had a couple of these conversations with family members, and a vague, distant memory of one such conversation with friends. There were no raised hackles, no clouds of dander. But I’m old (ahem….*early* old).
I personally identify as Queer. Depending on my audience, I’m perfectly comfortable using the word ‘gay’. I feel no need to pontificate when using the word ‘queer’. The only time I was questioned about the word ‘queer’ was regarding whether the word is considered offensive. My response to my straight sister was “You probably shouldn’t use it.” I’d forgotten about her gay neighbors and queer friends and co-workers, with whom she may have already had this conversation.
Now, the pontification….
My preference for ‘Queer’ goes back to the early ’80s.
First was a New Years Eve at a club with a mostly Black clientele. Men, Women, and Trans. It made me aware how the clubs I frequented were almost exclusively white men (and Cis, though we didn’t have that word at the time). Show bars were more mixed, but still somewhat segregated within.
Then the AIDS crisis exploded, revealing the racism and sexism in our white male ranks. While African-Americans and Lesbians were doing their share of the heavy lifts (probably more than their fair share per capita), there were attempts within some organizations to keep the leadership male, white and cis.
As a result of this new (to me) knowledge I decided that it was necessary to try and be more inclusive. I found ‘queer’ to be more inclusive than the then new acronym GLB.
Whew!
Still want to roll your eyes?
BrownFriedRice
It’s one thing to be a gay man who doesn’t use the word ‘queer’, but why call yourself straight instead? So Stupid lol
LumpyPillows
Joke sweety. It was a joke.
abfab
“It’s disgusting how people kiss in France. It turns my stomach. It’s everywhere you go, and it’s not just teenagers. You go to the movies and even ticket lines for movies and there are people making out. They’re sucking each others’ tongues and drooling on each other’s chins. Anything you’ve done once, you can forgive. But I never made out with anyone in public. Part of that’s being gay, so that allows me to enjoy being self-righteous.”
-David Sedaris
bachy
Yet more Labelmania.
Let’s get out there, be ourselves and have some fun, people.
Those that can, do. Those that can’t, label.
dbmcvey
David Sedaris is a satirist, and it doesn’t always work.
abfab
That’s where the sophistication part comes in! The Flintstones might be more suitable for this particular audience here today.
bachy
Sedaris’ coy, insipid humor never did it for me.
Diplomat
There are lots of ppl across the age range that hate being identified with the word queer. And straight world will always use it as a pejorative. It’s one sow’s ear that will never turn into a silk purse no matter how much lipstick the below 1 percent apply. Just fact.
bachy
The problem with queer parallels problems with the “n-word.” Gay people may use queer as the reclamation of a negative in the same manner that POC use the “n-word.” But both terms have limited suitability beyond insider circles.
Diplomat
Hey Bachy,
The words queer and nig* ger are both hate speech. The difference between gays and blacks is that in 1990 a 4 man group called Queer Nation announced that gays were now going to be called queer. Not to be inclusive, but to own the word and take off the stigma. No vote no notice no discussion w a nation of gays. No care for others thoughts and feelings. Just boom. There it was. A yoke on the shoulders of gays noone needs or wants. Just one of many PR mistakes the LGB world has made, and there are many.
Blacks didn’t do that with the word nig* ger. Or did a tiny group of blacks announce to the world to please call them nig* gers from now on and I missed it? There’s nothing parallel from what I can see. Please correct me if I’m wrong.
sfhairy
Preach David, Preach!
abfab
LOL
Fahd
David Sedaris on CBS Sunday Morning (A great show for the 80+ population) – food for thought while one eats lox and bagels. I’m sure many people empathize with his disinterest in keeping up.
Den
Keeping up with whom?
When any suburban high school boy who dyes their hair pink and paints their nails but would never kiss another boy or suck a dick calls themselves queer; or when a completely heterosexual “demisexual” (which used to be called “waiting until we know each other better”) calls themselves queer, then queer has no use as a label for a group still in need of equitable legal, economic and societal regard.
And when homophpobes/anti-trans folks feel they have license to use the word to express their animus, it does not serve us, nor does it blunt their hatred. And what is with the dogwhistle of “eating their bagels and lox”?
GayEGO
I never liked the name Queer, gay seems to be fine as it is a happy name. After all, we are part of normal civilization and Marriage Equality is still the law of the land! I was with my husband 57 years and we were married 15 years until he passed away at the age of 88. Hopefully we will continue to move forward, not backward.
basils_Herald
Sedaris makes a point albeit a metapoint: LGBTQ+ folks challenge the Society to question what it means to be a sexual being who lives in a complex culture. While we needn’t rebrand every decade, we are a population that is ever arriving and evolving. What happened to standing on the side of love for love’s sake? That’s a big part of what Queer means – loving someone no matter what their body looks like. We have a litany of issues that grossly impact our rights: SCOTUS, youth homelessness and care for the elderqueers. We need successful gay authors to elevate those causes and not go into a PR tailspin à la JK Rowling.
dbmcvey
“Queer” has been embraced by younger people. No one is forcing you to use it but railing against it will just make people roll their eyes at you.
In the end, it really doesn’t matter. People used “gay” as an insult when I was growing up. You can’t control what other people do.
Charlie in Charge
“No one is forcing you to use it but we will judge you if you don’t.”
Florida Brad
I am a 63 Year Old GAY Man. I LOATHE the word ” Queer “. This was a hateful term shouted out to us growing up in the 1970’s. It is HATE speech. Our generation (who did so much for the younger, as always) will never like this. Hell, my 30 year old partner hates it !
BEARY FLINTSTONE
His preference……….Enough said!
Neoprene
You go, David! My favorite humorist. He drew a cute little tree with colored markers in my copy of Calypso at a book signing a few years back. Why his book signings take forever. But I love that little tree pic.
inbama
I am so sick of these homophobic queers.
Sexual Orientation is a physical reality. Sexologists can measure blood flow to the penis and determine whether you’re attracted to males, females or both.
You can’t “identify” yourself out of it.
andrewl
I must confess I do not like the term queer and never apply it to myself as I am very happily gay. Queer to me infers being defective or somehow misshapen which I am not. As stated by others this is probably a generational thing as I am in my late fifties. As far as other people feel free to describe yourself what ever suits you I guess.
Jeremiah
Andrew, being of a similar age (58), I couldn’t agree with you more. I’ll always be respectful and will address anyone as they prefer, but I strongly dislike the idea of using it on myself.
barryaksarben
His last book was shocking to me because it had zero laughs . It was the equivalent to the old man screaming about the kids on his yard. He just comp[lained and not even in a clever way. I gave up on him as way too many other white gay guys with money just get so damned can ky complaining about the younger gays instead of supporting them. YES we lost a lot giving them the freedom we did not have but we can not demand they do what we want as they have a different staring point then we had and I am anxious to see what they do and can’t demand they do what I say