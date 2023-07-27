You probably didn’t know Jill Biden has an ex-husband. But she does! And he’s back to try and make her life hell

Hell hath no fury like the ex-husband of the First Lady of the United States who she hasn’t had any communication with for almost half a century.

Quick backstory: Before meeting Joe Biden, Jill Biden was briefly married to a guy named Bill Stevenson in the early 1970s. The couple wed in 1970, separated in 1974, and were officially divorced by 1975. The breakup was messy and Jill ultimately walked away with nothing.

Things worked out fine for her in the end, however. She wed Joe two years later and has remained happily married to him for the last 46 years. She also received a doctorate degree, became a beloved teacher, a New York Times bestselling author, an influential activist/philanthropist and, oh yeah, the first lady!

As for Bill, he pretty much faded into the background. Until this week, when he hit the conservative media circuit for some reason.

In a bizarre interview with Greg Kelly at Newsmax, Stevenson ripped into his ex-wife, who he hasn’t spoken to in 40-something years, and the “Biden Crime Family,” who he says has been bullying him for decades.

“Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems,’” Stevenson told Kelly last night when recalling what President Biden’s brother Frank allegedly said to him in 1982, several years after he and Jill had divorced.

“I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘Are you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.”

At the time, Biden was the junior senator from Delaware and Frank worked at a law firm.

“[I] could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it,” Stevenson griped.

Bill Stevenson, ex-husband of Jill Biden, tells Greg Kelly how Joe Biden weaponized the government against him following his divorce with Jill.



When Kelly falsely equated Stevenson and his brother reportedly being charged with two felonies for less than $10,000 in unpaid taxes with Hunter Biden only being slapped with two misdemeanors for a $2.2 million unpaid tax bill this year, the ex-Mr. Dr. Jill Biden was quick to play the victim.

“I was on the wrong side of them and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row,” he said. “One little thing after another,” although he failed to elaborate on exactly how (or, frankly, why) the now-first family has supposedly been targeting him all these years.

Later in the interview, Stevenson went on to sing Donald Trump‘s praises amid the ex-president’s myriad of legal troubles, including a second indictment from the DOJ expected any day, saying he’s speaking out against the Bidens because “I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect.”

“This is why I’ve come forward,” Stevenson said. “This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic.”

“I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.”

Wait, you mean that he wasn’t required to sign a nondisclosure agreement like all of Trump’s ex spouses? — Bonnie Kaufman (@BonnieKDot) July 27, 2023

So, the dude is blaming the Bidens for being indicted for his own tax crimes? Got it. He seems credible. — Truth Integrity Logic 🐀 (@LogicIntegrity) July 27, 2023

Yes a SCORNED EX-HUSBAND, now that’s news!!!! — Sarah (@dumbluck909) July 27, 2023

Who knew Jill Biden even had an ex husband? — Mothership52 (@CaseyShipley11) July 27, 2023

A bit of a reach after 50 years from an obviously bitter man. — SWeakman (@SWeakman) July 27, 2023

1975! hahahahaha — JetBlack (@lisahuchcroft) July 27, 2023

What a loser. — JL Lang (@jlange39) July 27, 2023

Please tell me you are tracking down Dr. Biden’s kindergarten teacher. He/she will definitely have evidence of the weaponization of the justice department. — Whiskey Bravo #ArrestTrumpNow (@Wmb_Bravo) July 27, 2023