Zane Phillips shows off his best jock, Kylie’s new plaything & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty's midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone's talking about, the ones you might've missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.

What To Watch

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda — Now Available (Netflix): The Nanette comic sets the stage for trans/non-binary comedians from around the globe, including Jes Tom & Alok Vaid-Menon.

Culture Catch-Up

MY NEW SINGLE(T) IS DROPPING: The enigmatic singer-songwriter Frank Ocean isn’t the most prolific poster, but when he does he sure knows how to get the gays barking talking—like with this recent mirror selfie, where he’s showing off some muscles and an unmistakable Nasty Pig singlet. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Alaska Thunderf*ck and Lola LeCroix once again take audiences “behind the pageant” of their Drag Queen Of The Year competition in season two of the OUTtv docuseries—now streaming! If you’re not watching the drama going down backstage, you’re only getting half the story!

SOAP DISH: Long-running British soap Hollyoaks has been a home to many LGBTQ+ characters over the years, but a recent story arc about the horrors of conversion therapy is digging deeper and wowing audiences with its critical message. [Read all about it on INTO]

WE SAW YOU FROM ACROSS THE BAR: Mexican theater chain Cinepolis’s promo for Dune 2 features Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya in what we can only describe as the opening scene of a softcore film—why are the looking at that moviegoer like that? Why is it so sensual? Why are we turned on??

will be me tomorrow and on sunday for dune part two as i am going twice this weekend pic.twitter.com/ZJoUszEvHF — is (@DAYASCHANl) March 1, 2024

SHE’S SO VIRTUAL: ’80s pop queen Cyndi Lauper has just inked a deal with the minds behind ABBA‘s virtual stadium concert ABBA Voyage to develop new immersive experiences of her own, so a hologram performance of “She Bop” could be coming sooner than you think! [Associated Press]

BATSH*T: The perfect “superhero movie” for our moment of superhero fatigue, Vera Drew’s brilliant The People’s Joker stretches the limits of Fair Use by using Batman comic book characters to tell an anarchic satirical, trans coming-of-age story unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And it’s finally getting a theatrical release!

Official Trailer for THE PEOPLE'S JOKER – a trans coming of age comic book parody, brought to you by fair use



It begins April 5 at IFC Center in NY and flies (like a bat!) into 30+ cities after! Live Q&As in NY, LA, SF, Chicago, and Dallas!



Ticket link & dates below and in bio! pic.twitter.com/DWkk3smj20 — Vera? (@VeraDrew22) March 5, 2024

NO STRINGS: From the glamorous Miss Piggy to the oddball Gonzo, the gays have always connected to The Muppets, and it turns out one of their puppeteers was part of our community! Funny Boy, the biography of Richard Hunt—who played Scooter, Janice, Beaker & more—recounts how he lived life to the fullest after the loss of his partner. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

COME INTO MY BARBIE WORLD: Thank the gays working at Mattel, because mother Kylie Minogue just announced an exclusive Barbie of her own—and the doll’s rocking an iconic red “Padam Padam” look!

FOREVER CRUSH: American Idol alum David Archuleta is everywhere these days—including the Queerties Awards—and we could not be more here for it. His latest selfie seems to have ignited something in his fanbase, which counts Drag Race alum Loosey LaDuca & Luxx Noir London among them. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GALITZINE FEVER: The spring of Nicholas Galitzine is in full bloom as the Red, White & Royal Blue star can be seen in the brand-new trailer for rom-con The Idea Of You, playing a very Harry Styles-esque pop/rock star who falls for an older woman—played by none other than Anne Hathaway! Sure, it’s a straight romance, but somehow this one feels like it’s for the gays.

PARENTAL GUIDANCE: Elizabeth Hurley is the latest actor to go “gay-for-pay,” sharing a raunchy lesbian sex scene in an upcoming movie called Strictly Confidential, which happens to be… the feature directorial debut of her son, Damian? The two have always flaunted their close relationship, but this is something else! [Buzzfeed]

JOCK SHOCK: Piping hot new editorial magazine BODYELECTRIC has tapped the electrifying body of Zane Phillips as the cover star of their inaugural “ISSUE ONE,” and his scintillating spread in a variety of athletic wear is making it really hard for us to keep our heads in the game.

The Final Hump

Out actor Brian J. Smith (best known for his work in Sense8 and Class Of ’09) got behind the camera to capture life on Fire Island at a time of shifting tides—literally. As the sea levels rise due to climate change and threaten the future of the gay destination, its residents are also trying to reimagine it as a more inclusive queer paradise for all. Filmed over the course of a year, Smith’s documentary A House Is Not A Disco takes viewers beyond the boardwalk for a raw and rousing perspective on the storied New York getaway. Ahead of the film’s highly anticipated premiere at the SXSW festival in Austin on March 8, Queerty is honored to share an exclusive first-look clip where we meet one of the Pines’ homeowners.