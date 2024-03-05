Frank Ocean looking jacked in a wrestling singlet has Gay Twitter™ in a headlock

Frank Ocean has been working on his fitness.

While the 36-year-old R&B singer hasn’t released a new album in nearly eight years, it’s apparent that he hasn’t skimped on time in the gym.

On Monday, Ocean showed off his physical transformation by sharing a mirror selfie rocking a wrestling singlet that left little to the imagination.

Frank Ocean shares new photo. pic.twitter.com/aSIMFwx4lX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2024

In the snap, the Channel Orange hitmaker flaunted his muscular shoulders and biceps while posing in the black and yellow spandex onesie.

Besides his impressive physique, gays fans were also quick to zoom in to see the logo on the form-fitting outfit belonged to popular gay-owned clothing brand Nasty Pig.

The combination of the Grammy winner’s massive musculature, the homoerotic history of the singlet, and the fashion company’s sex-charged name got Gay Twitter™ feeling all kinds of things.

save me Frank Ocean in a Nasty Pig singlet ……………. Frank Ocean in a Nasty Pig singlet ….. save me pic.twitter.com/tBtZGH4LTm — Másha Potato (@mashapotatohead) March 4, 2024

Why I start barking omg — THEO (@theetheory) March 5, 2024

Never thought I’d see Grammy award winning R&B singer Frank Ocean in a @nastypig wrestling singlet but here we are. https://t.co/ggeebntXWm — ????? (@JJSMI) March 5, 2024

TOP ME BEFORE U RELEASE NEW MUSIC ZADDY — JJ ✩ (@sunbleachedcola) March 5, 2024

Frank ocean in a nasty pig singlet? The yeast shall rise — Big Head (@Jamircomehere) March 5, 2024

Ocean wears the brand’s Induction Singlet, which promises to give you some very tempting results upon slipping into one. “You’re not just going to enter a room when you wear it,” reads a description on the brand’s official website, “you’re gonna take your fellow grapplers down to the mat and play for keeps.” Yes, Sir!

While in the photo Ocean looks to be in a fitting room, it’s unclear if he’s officially appearing in any promotional material for the brand.

Frank Ocean for @nastypig for its 30th anniversary is FITTING. https://t.co/DYZRPD7SyO — mary toppins. (@privacyinpublic) March 4, 2024

Interestingly, Nasty Pig, which was founded by Frederick Kearney and David Lauterstein in 1994, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the launch of their Spring/Summer 2024 collection today.

The couple began the company as a sportswear line focusing on the leather scene out of their NYC apartment and have since grown it into a multimillion-dollar international menswear brand catering to the LGBTQ community.

“When my husband Frederick and I started Nasty Pig in 1994 we didn’t have a business plan. We didn’t have investors. We certainly didn’t have any experience,” Lauterstein wrote in a letter from the CEO. “All we had was a desire to make our community feel sexy and empowered at a time when queer sex positivity was in very short supply.”

The 30th anniversary collection featured updates of some of Nasty Pig’s core styles and also reissues of the brand’s iconic pieces from back in the day.

Although Ocean does not appear in the new collection, gay adult film star Matthew Camp does.

While the thirst for Ocean came in hot, many were still begging him to drop new music. His last full-length album was Blonde in 2016 and since then fans have been subsiding on morsels.

During his wildly-criticized headlining performance at Coachella last year, he teased new music that has yet to come to fruition.

“I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not because of a new album,” Ocean said during the festival’s first week. “It’s because — not that there’s not a new album… but there’s not right now. Chill, chill, chill. No, it’s not right now.”

In lieu of new bops, we’ll keep respectfully gazing at Ocean’s fine form.

Frank Ocean in the NastyPig singlet heyyyyyyy girlllllll https://t.co/eUw6TDTZ8j — wreckno (@wreckno) March 5, 2024