10 LGBTQ+ sports stars who slayed both on & off the field in 2023

They’ve won championships, captured gold medals and spoken out for human rights. Each day, they present their true selves to the world, and make sports more inclusive for LGBTQ+ people everywhere.
As we look back on 2023, it’s difficult to narrow the list of LGBTQ+ athletes who excelled and made a big difference. That’s a testament to the sheer number of stellar out queer competitors. We are enjoying an unprecedented era of gay athletic excellence, and the good times only promise to get better.
For years, we’ve dreamed of the day when LGBTQ+ athletes wouldn’t have to formally come out, and we’re finally arriving at that point. Gay athletes dominate women sports, from the WNBA to the highest levels of international soccer.
While the men lag behind, there is a new generation of young male athletes who are unapologetically queer. One of the coolest stories this year was Colorado State defensive lineman Kennedy McDowell, who was an out gay Division 1 football player without anybody noticing.
Visibility matters, and every out athlete is playing their part. But after careful consideration, we’ve identified 10 who stood above the rest this year.
Here are 10 LGBTQ+ sports stars who slayed both on and off the field in 2023…
Sha’Carri Richardson
The outspoken sprinter is gunning for gold in next year’s Summer Olympics. This year, Richardson cleaned up at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, winning gold in the 100-meter, bronze in the 200-meter and gold again in the 4×100 meter relay.
The reigning Athlete of the Year for Women at USA Track and Field was dominant in 2023, and poised for an even better 2024.
Arthur Nory
What can we say about this Brazilian heartthrob? In preparation for next year’s Olympics, Nory won silver in the high bar final at the 2023 Paris Challenge Cup, and a gold and silver medal at the Pan Am Games.
In addition to winning on the mat, the gymnast and his super cute bf dominated the thirst trap game. More, please!
Bruce Mouat
The out gay curling champ took home silver at the Beijing Games, and hasn’t looked back. This year, the Scotsman added World and European titles to his decorated resume.
It’s safe to say Mouat is an all-time great, and a fantastic representative for Team LGBTQ+.
Daria Kasatkina
Kasatkina is one of the bravest people in sports. Pictured above with her girlfriend, the native Russian is exiled from her home country, due to her status as a publicly out sports star and vocal critic of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
All the while, she’s managed to maintain a top-20 ranking on the WTA Tour, and competed in this year’s U.S. Open. Not too shabby…
Byron Perkins
The first out football player in HBCU history, Perkins told his story everywhere this year: ESPN, CBS Sports, and The Tamron Hall Show, just to name a few.
To cap off his sensational year, the Hampton University defensive back starred in his own NFL ad. His college career may be over, but his impact is just starting to be felt.
Ali Krieger
The out gay soccer star went out on top, winning the NWSL championship in her final game. Better yet, Krieger defeated her equally iconic USWNT teammate, Megan Rapinoe, to capture the hardware.
Robbie Manson
Back on the water following a four-year hiatus, Manson qualified for his third Olympic Games this year. The hunky rower, who’s been open about his struggles with mental health, also started his own OnlyFans.
Talk about a double threat!
Nikki Hiltz
Hiltz keeps raking up wins. The out transgender and nonbinary track star won their first U.S. National Championship in July, and competed in the World Athletics Championship in August.
At the same time, they continue to push for inclusion in running. Almost every major marathon now features a nonbinary division.
Breanna Stewart
The New York Liberty star won her second WNBA MVP this year, cementing her spot among the league’s all-time greats. Stewart is also a two-time WNBA champion, and five-time All-Star.
Anderson Comas
The Chicago White Sox minor leaguer publicly came out in February, and wound up enjoying his best year as a pro. Comas appeared in 17 games across three minor league levels, posting a spectacular 1.38 ERA.
That’s how you slay on the diamond, baby!
One Comment
banditboy
Athletes, yes. Sports stars? Most of them, NO. And when it comes to real sports stars, let me know when it’s an athlete in one of the 4 major men’s leagues in the U.S. or a major soccer team in Europe.