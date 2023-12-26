10 LGBTQ+ sports stars who slayed both on & off the field in 2023

They’ve won championships, captured gold medals and spoken out for human rights. Each day, they present their true selves to the world, and make sports more inclusive for LGBTQ+ people everywhere.

As we look back on 2023, it’s difficult to narrow the list of LGBTQ+ athletes who excelled and made a big difference. That’s a testament to the sheer number of stellar out queer competitors. We are enjoying an unprecedented era of gay athletic excellence, and the good times only promise to get better.

For years, we’ve dreamed of the day when LGBTQ+ athletes wouldn’t have to formally come out, and we’re finally arriving at that point. Gay athletes dominate women sports, from the WNBA to the highest levels of international soccer.

While the men lag behind, there is a new generation of young male athletes who are unapologetically queer. One of the coolest stories this year was Colorado State defensive lineman Kennedy McDowell, who was an out gay Division 1 football player without anybody noticing.

Visibility matters, and every out athlete is playing their part. But after careful consideration, we’ve identified 10 who stood above the rest this year.

Here are 10 LGBTQ+ sports stars who slayed both on and off the field in 2023…