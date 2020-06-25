10 performers we can’t wait to watch at virtual Global Pride 2020

When lamenting the lack of physical pride festivals this year–and we know you are–one loss glares at us hard: the lack of live performances from the bandstands. Traditionally pride plays host to everyone from up-and-comers finding an audience for the first time to living legends crooning out their most fabulous hits.

But wait! All is not lost. Global Pride has announced a terrific lineup of performers who will perform pride weekend, beamed right into the safety of your living room. And don’t forget the speakers, Global pride, a network of local pride groups, has pulled together a who’s who of political leaders from Joe Biden to Justin Trudeau to Nancy Pelosi and Irish openly gay Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who famously stared down Mike Pence.

From celebs to icons to allies, they are sure to spread the love and show their pride. Global Pride kicks off online June 27.

Check back for updates leading up to Saturday.

To get you in the mood, here’s a preview of some of the performers along with their hits…

1. Olivia-Newton John

2. Thelma Houston

3. Deborah Cox

4. Todrick Hall

5. Mel C

6. Courtney Act

8. Adam Lambert

9. Bright Light, Bright Light

10. Natasha Bedingfield