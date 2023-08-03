A double proposal sparks the hunt for the perfect wedding rings

Alia Guidry, right, and Hannah Magill at Shane Co.’s Alpharetta, Georgia retail location. Photo by Amanda Summerlin Photography for Queerty.

Hannah Magill and Alia Guidry — the content creators behind @hersandhers_ — are so romantic that they had two engagements. But neither was prepared for the moment while wedding ring shopping at a Shane Co. retail store in Alpharetta, Georgia, just north of Atlanta.



The family jeweler, now with 21 locations nationwide, dates back to 1929 and is steeped in a legacy committed to in-house design, responsible sourcing, and customer service. As a same-sex couple and experienced world travelers, Hannah and Alia are keenly aware of their surroundings — proud of their identities but observant in new environments.

So when John Hipp, a dapper customer service representative, appeared to assist them with a warm smile and knowing glance, they knew they were in good hands. John shared his personal story of being with his partner for nearly a decade before same-sex marriage was legal and the years since as a happily married couple.

Even before they began looking at jewelry, John’s statement struck a chord: “I’ve been at Shane Co. for ten years. And I would not work for a company that doesn’t stand behind me, support me, and views me equally.” The fiancées were immediately at ease, knowing they were in a safe space.

Love at first sight

It was 2015 when Hannah and Aliah both swiped right on a dating app amid the daily hustle of life in New York City. Hannah had studied journalism at Appalachian State University, and Alia was a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. The pair’s connection was instantaneous.

“It was kind of like a movie,” Alia tells Queerty. “There were tons of people on the sidewalk. But in the moment I saw her, it was as if the sea of people parted, and then everything was in slow motion.”

And while their styles have evolved throughout their eight years together, the fundamental qualities that attracted them to each other have remained constant.

“I’ve always been into feminine women, and Hannah was, but she also has an edge about her, like a little mysterious,” Aliah says. “On the surface, she seems very sweet, but she can be quite fiery, and she is the first person to stand up for what’s wrong and be outspoken.”

“She just exuded confidence,” says Hannah of the couple’s first meeting at Mess Hall, a neighborhood spot in Harlem, New York City. “I love her street style, like a band T-shirt and a pair of Converse. And when she does dress up, it’s not super stuffy. She doesn’t need her clothes to be an extension of some insecurity. She’s so proud of who she is.”

Both wanted the experience of being proposed to and proposing, so the perfect moments were “just a matter of when,” Hannah says.

True romantics, Alia and Hannah each proposed to one another — first in Mexico, then atop a mountain in northern Vermont. Photo by Amanda Summerlin Photography for Queerty

The first proposal came while the couple was on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. They had arranged a beach photoshoot, with Hannah privately coordinating the surprise with the photographer. Navigating public transportation, strong winds, and a dress with little room for a jewelry box didn’t hamper the moment, which ended with a bottle of champagne under a full moon.

Alia’s moment to pop the question came months later at Vermont’s Bolton Valley ski resort. After a day of lessons, the couple took a chairlift for a final run, with Alia suggesting they pause at the mountaintop for photos. Little did Hannah know that Alia pressed “record” instead to capture the moment.

It took some time to dig out the ring from her layered outerwear, and unable to unlock her skis, Alia’s one-knee proposal turned into an unintentional split. With rushing adrenaline, they skied down the mountain with close friends joining them later for a celebratory dinner.

No stone left unturned

“I always saw Shane Co. commercials and heard them on the radio, long before it was cool to have queer couples in your content,” says Alia, who grew up and went to high school just minutes from the Alpharetta location. “They’re not necessarily a brand you see in a Pride Parade or decorate their awning with rainbows — they don’t have to do any of that because they know where they stand within the community.”

As digital content creators, the couple is often wary of requests that lack authenticity or companies only seeking LGBTQ+ representation during Pride month.



“The brands that we see allyship year round are the ones we’re much more prone to say yes to,” Hannah tells Queerty. “We do a deep dive and only work with brands where we identify with their product and mission.”

“I’m a hoop girl,” says Hanna, who immediately gravitated toward Shane Co.’s Bellavista inside-out diamond hoops. Photo by Amanda Summerlin Photography for Queerty

Beyond the LGBTQ+ community, they were also impressed with Shane Co’s ethical business practices, including the Kimberly Process, an international certification that guarantees diamonds from conflict-free mines.

With John’s keen assistance, the couple explored wedding bands and other accent pieces that suited their individual style.

“I’m a hoop girl,” Hannah admits, “I’ve worn hoops my whole life.” John suggested a unique inside-out design featuring natural diamonds along the front and back for maximum sparkle. “I’d never seen anything like that, and I thought they were super cool.”



For wedding jewelry, John suggested a ring with two bands, including a pavé setting accompanied by a baguette band. “I fell in love immediately,” Hannah says. “I’m not super flashy, but I like something a little edgy and feminine, and it was perfect. I was like — this is it.”

Black sapphires and a baguette-cut pavé setting were among the styles that appealed to the newly engaged couple. Nightingale black sapphire wedding band, left, and pavé-set baguette diamond wedding band. Photos courtesy of Shane Co.

Alia typically prefers gold without gemstones, but exploring the store’s vast collection yielded an unconventional combination that even surprised veteran jeweler John.



He showed her the Nightingale black sapphire wedding band, featuring gems hand-selected by the brand’s patriarch Tom Shane and set in 2mm yellow gold. They paired it with a flathead gold wedding band, creating a striking combination.

With John’s assistance, Alia discovered that black sapphires offer an affordable alternative to black diamonds. Photo by Amanda Summerlin Photography for Queerty.

“It was great to have a professional there to help us create this design together,” says Aliah, who quickly warmed to the idea of black sapphires. John didn’t disappoint, pairing the bands with a black sapphire pendant necklace.

3 tips for jewelry shopping and care

Regular cleaning will maintain the beauty and luster of your jewelry. Shane Co. offers complimentary cleanings with every purchase. Photo by Amanda Summerlin Photography for Queerry

With the help of expert guidance along the way, Hannah and Alia picked up a few tips that they’ll carry with them for future jewelry purchases:

When in doubt, warm soapy water does the trick but trust a professional

Purchasing a beautiful ring is a thrill; maintaining its luster and shine shouldn’t be a chore. Warm, soapy water or a diluted ammonia solution can offer a quick refresh. But there’s no substitution for professional cleaning. Shane Co’s lifetime warranty includes free cleaning and polishing, along with free maintenance and repair work, resizing, inspections, and lost stone replacement.

No commission = no pressure

Unlike many jewelers, Shane Co. employees do not work on commission. Alia describes the pressure-free shopping experience as “a breath of fresh air,” alleviating the intimidating stress of a major purchase and the emotions that come with it.

Black sapphires are a girl’s best friend

Sure, diamonds may often be the first go-to when considering engagement and wedding rings or a special occasion gift, but as Alia discovered, other gems are just as distinguished and may offer a budget-friendly option without compromising style.



And for those who can’t decide, Shane Co’s rainbow collection offers a nod to our queer legacy with bracelets, pendants, rings, and earrings that sparkle with pride.