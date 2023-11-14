Here’s how to speak the ‘language of love’ with amazing holiday gifts

Photo: Shutterstock

Out of all the love languages, gift-giving may be the most misunderstood. I’ve always craved the intimacy of receiving another person’s idea of me as a tangible possession or adorning myself with their memory, and vice versa.



But some lovers branded my heart a red flag when I was honest about my infatuation with presents.

When I started planning engagement proposals, the irony of my love language was ocassionally dismissed as materialistic or frivolous, yet the most emotional moment of people’s lives manifested with a ring. My clients wanted my help curating occasions that symbolized their partners, reflected their happiness, and embodied their personalities and histories.

Hundreds of engagement events later, each could be considered a gorgeous culmination of gifts, down to the hotel room, champagne, and roses on the bed. I know a person’s love is not solely embodied in a piece of jewelry, but the power of that exchange is undeniable. Different relationships offer the opportunity to express our love in different ways.

As the holidays approach, here are 10 unique jewelry gifts to celebrate those with special meaning in your life.