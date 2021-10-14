put a ring on it

10 romantic movies to get you in the mood for popping the question

By

What is it about the human character that so draws us to love stories?

Hollywood has made a cottage industry out of happy, beautiful couples tying the knot accompanied by swelling music and impossibly elaborate and dramatic weddings. And yet, fans can’t seem to get enough!

Of course, we in the queer world spent most of Hollywood’s first century starved for love stories about people like us.

Of course, we in the queer world spent most of Hollywood's first century starved for love stories about people like us.

How lucky, then, that in the past few decades we've started to see tales of LGBTQ people finding romance in glossy, Tinseltown fashion. For an uplifting dose of puppy dog eyes, erotic tension, and passionate movie kisses, we love to turn to these stories of tenderness and enchantment. Here are some of our favorite LGBTQ love stories built to fit the big screen. 

Love, Simon

Closeted lad Simon’s ongoing virtual crush on “Blue,” a fellow student (and no, we will not reveal his identity here), still gives us all the feels. Maybe one day it will be common to see queer kids marrying their high school sweethearts, too. Until then, we’ll settle for a passionate kiss on the Ferris wheel.

