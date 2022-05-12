7 gorgeous unisex wedding bands to celebrate 7 years of marriage equality

This Pride season marks seven years since the Supreme Court made marriage equality the law of the land, and boy, how time has flown!

Here’s a tidbit to jog your memory from none other than Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, waxing poetic about same-sex love:

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. …. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”

If 2022 is going to be your personal Spring & Summer of Love, you and your partner will want to check out the offerings at Shane Co., whose collection of unisex wedding bands ranges from the traditional to the bold at every price point.

Shopping at Shane Co. is fun thanks to non-commissioned jewelry consultants who don’t push you to buy before you’re ready. Make a date night out of it, browsing the finger candy, imagining the ideal message you want to be engraved on your ring. You can even speak online with a consultant if that’s more your speed.

Keep an eye out for these favorite styles, each one a fashion statement (almost!) as strong as your commitment.

This geometric gold band features a .03-carat round diamond at its center, the essence of understated elegance. And hey, if no one ever accused you of understatement, feel free to engrave any wild motto you want on the inside.

This slim white gold band has a hammered surface that reflects the light and perfectly embodies the perennial appeal of simplicity. It literally goes with everything, and might just cause a few double takes. “Oh…oh! So you’re…married?”

Yes, honey, I am…but one can dream.

The design of this gorgeous number is reminiscent of two lovers crossing paths and deciding to intertwine their lives. Romance factor: 10/10. Now you just have to decide who’s going to be silver and who’s going to be gold.

Eighteen gemstones represent every color of the spectrum in this statement piece — three green tsavorites plus 15 multi-colored sapphires. It’s a party on your fourth finger, and an eternal statement of Pride.

Substantial and stunning, this polished band features seven round diamonds with a total weight of .07 carat. You’ll pass this one down to your children, your nieces, and nephews, or your favorite LGBTQ charity.

It doesn’t get more elemental than this, a 5-millimeter band in white (or yellow) gold with just one important thing to say: Taken. Okay, maybe it also says “Stylin.” A ring can say two things at once.

7. Black Cobalt Ring with Reclaimed Rosewood Inlay

Guaranteed: No one you ever meet will have a wedding ring like yours, a band of lustrous black cobalt inlaid with reclaimed rosewood, set in a comfort-fit design.

When someone asks what’s that unique material in the center of your wedding band, feel free to wink and say, “Wood.”