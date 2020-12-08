ABC just announced its extra-special New Year’s host: Billy Porter

Tony & Emmy Award winner Billy Porter will add yet another title to his ever-growing litany of achievements: New Years Eve host. Porter will join Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 as co-host opposite Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Porter, Hale & Seacrest will host the show from New York City’s Times Square. The broadcast will be closed to the public this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Porter joined the broadcast from New Orleans where he offered a few quips and performed a handful of songs. We can only hope for even more this year, with Porter showing off his ample vocal gifts, not to mention his fashion sense.

Billy Porter stars on the FX series Pose. Season 3 of the show will be broadcast in 2021.