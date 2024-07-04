American Dreams: ‘Problemista’ plus 6 more films about the queer immigrant experience

Image Credits, clockwise from top-left: ‘Potato Dreams Of America,’ Dark Star | ‘The Persian Version,’ Sony Pictures Classics | ‘Problemista,’ A24 | ‘I Carry You With Me,’ Sony Pictures Classics | ‘Lingua Franca,’ The Criterion Channel

Every year, the 4th of July comes around, and we’re expected to celebrate the birth of the United States Of America with fireworks, hot dogs, and unseemly amounts of red, white and blue.

But, at a time when LGBTQ+ protections are increasingly at risk—not to mention an upcoming presidential election that looks more and more dire by the day—it can feel like a contradiction to try and put on that star-spangled facade.

Those feelings are only compounded for the thousands of thousands of LGBTQ+ immigrants who call the USA home. Whether they grew up here, fled from a dangerous situation, or moved on their own accord in search of the ever-elusive American dream, our queer siblings are fighting for their right to not only survive but thrive in this country that doesn’t always love them back.

Recently, actor-comedian-filmmaker Julio Torres put his fantastical spin on the queer immigrant experience in his must-see directorial debut, Problemista. Inspired by his own story moving from El Salvador to New York City, Torres imaginatively depicts the labyrinthine bureaucracy of the U.S. immigration system that one must navigate in order to “exist” in this country to hilarious and provocative effect.

In that sense, it’s a true American fairytale. And, fittingly, Problmista just became available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) this past week—just in time for the 4th Of July holiday.

But Torres’ masterpiece is far from the only time the experiences of queer immigrants have been brought to the big screen. So, if you’re looking for a different way to celebrate what it truly means to be American, ring in your Independence Day with six more films that tell stories of the people who really make this country exceptional, from sea to shining sea.