Andy Cohen opens up about being a daddy

I have a lot of help and I have a lot of female friends who have been in my life forever, and always around and who my kids love. It is important to me that my house always be very full of people, laughter, and love. And that is what I am trying to fill it with.



There is no average day… Every day is very different. My kids are involved in every day, that is the constant. And what I am doing outside of that is totally different every day. That is one of the reasons I have a great life. It is very diverse.

Andy Cohen speaking to Daily Mail Australia about juggling his hectic work schedule and being a single dad to two young kids.