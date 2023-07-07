Are boxer panties sexy? Gay Twitter™ is enthralled in debate

Screenshot from Triniful

Cotton boxers can be a red flag.

But what if we told you they are getting a makeover?

Triniful, an LGBTQ+ clothing brand with tons of sexy attire, is selling…boxer panties! Well, technically they’re called “Breathable Home Boxer Briefs;” but these are panties, girl!

The debate on Gay Twitter™ started with a simple question: “Would y’all wear boxer panties?”

It didn’t take long for the discourse to follow. Talk about stirring the pot!

Would y'all wear boxer panties? pic.twitter.com/moMn5yATNP — Hate Limit Exceeded (@GoHomeKJ_) July 6, 2023

finally, undies for femme tops that have a mattress on the floor https://t.co/xig1367LP9 — david alexander (@DavidADC) July 6, 2023

DON’T let the bottoms see this omg…. — S ❤️‍🔥 (@incrementvl) July 7, 2023

Why do these even exist — ….. (@IAmQuisB) July 7, 2023

New frontiers in trade-fishing technology https://t.co/jGgLcn2H6H — Lucas P. Johnson (@LucasPJohn) July 7, 2023

Finally underwear for versatile men https://t.co/2yER7cPIoa — Ditzy Blonde (@ditzyblonde4) July 7, 2023

I want these so bad https://t.co/FRfE1JTMQy — edgar (@asherw01fe) July 7, 2023

At their core, boxer panties are contradictory undergarments. Cotton boxers are bunchy; panties are skimpy. Panties are flattering from behind; boxers are not.

We could go all day.

And they did.

i know y’all would, there’s nothing gay people love more than hideous underwear https://t.co/PYeSNcRP60 — ? Mikey ? (@mikey_almeida) July 7, 2023

In this heat this is all I’m wearing https://t.co/0EnxSpuSH6 — mark (@mdseeley) July 7, 2023

Me showing up to the afters in this https://t.co/Yu6j4c2Oxj — Kamala’s Silk Press (@turnandstomp) July 6, 2023

Hmmm these are kinda a slay — ⟭⟬ Tacarie👨🏼‍🔬 (@tacarie_turtle) July 7, 2023

These are so unserious — A sassy man (@OneBaddDude) July 7, 2023

Underwear holds a special place in gay fashion. Beginning in the 1920s, jockstraps became popular among gay men who enjoyed erotic Tom of Finland drawings and softcore male “fitness” magazines (filled with photos of bodybuilders in jockstraps along with what surely were important workout tips).

Over the last couple of decades, gay-affiliated fashion brands–Andrew Christian, AussieBum, etc—and mainstream brands like Calvin Klein and Versace have all incorporated more erotic offerings into their underwear designs.

With that said, thongs and panties remain a little risqué. Unlike jockstraps and even singlets, they’re not appropriated from sports culture. They’re subversive, buried away in gay and queer subculture.

That’s not to say it was always that way. In fact, cavemen wore little g-strings…made of animal hides and barkcloth. Comfy! (No wonder why male underwear didn’t become normalized until the late 19th century. Too many bad memories.)

Boxers, meanwhile, emerged in the early 20th century. Then briefs were introduced in the 1930s-50s.

Throughout the rest of the 1990s, and well into the 2000s, the boxer brief was a classic male, All-American look. Just take a peek at old Calvin Klein and Abercrombie ads.

Boxer panties combine that cologne-infused heteronormativity with sexual decadence. As gays, we like to bend the rules. And they certainly do that.

So in conclusion, boxer panties are…brilliant?

Or maybe they’re unnecessary?

The tea is endless.

Scroll down for more reaction to our next brilliant slay…

Bella Hadid would eat in these https://t.co/eUuCdVZNNJ — xoxo (@gossipmilf) July 7, 2023

Cindy these are diapers https://t.co/CezTEcPLKB — Girth Certificate (@zachwell_) July 7, 2023

I kinda live https://t.co/B2jMcpJUyR — Robin Fierce (@TheRobinFierce) July 7, 2023

New fetish unlocked https://t.co/SvcDOdGwXA — That dude from that thing… (@eddy_gordo_lite) July 7, 2023

100% would lounge at home in these https://t.co/CcbVheFxb1 — Greg (@halloimgreg) July 6, 2023

Everything would fall out but they’re so cute https://t.co/Nn7rPdey2g — VARELA ? (@talentedjuan) July 7, 2023

Ma’am those are just extremely uncomfortable boxers — Daniel (@daniel_feelz) July 6, 2023

Let them cook wait- — kev (@kevojones_) July 7, 2023